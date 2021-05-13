Caledonia man charged with Oxford kidnapping

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

May 12—OXFORD — A Lowndes County man has been arrested after a domestic incident in west Oxford escalated to kidnapping.

The Oxford Police Department responded May 8 to the 100 block of Eagle Point Loop for a reported domestic disturbance. A caller told the 911 dispatcher that a person inside the residence was being held against their will.

A police negotiator was called to the scene and attempted to make contact but was unable to hold consistent communications. After two hours of trying resolve the situation peacefully, officers forced their way into the residence and brought the victim to safety. A police spokesman said the victim was unharmed.

Landon Dove, 26, of Caledonia, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and multiple misdemeanor charges. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000.

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended Stories

  • Off-duty cop took videos up skirts at wedding, Texas police say. He’s going to jail

    A former cop caught taking illegal videos while providing security at a Texas wedding is going to jail, officials say.

  • Two shot — one fatally— when gunfire erupts on a Broward street. A woman has been charged

    A woman is behind bars after police say she ended a fight on a Hollywood street by shooting two men — one of them fatally.

  • Evergrande Raises $1.4 Billion Selling Shares in EV Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group raised about HK$10.6 billion ($1.4 billion) selling shares in its electric vehicle unit, the latest effort by the nation’s most indebted developer to boost capital.The sale amounts to about 2.7% of outstanding shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., the real estate firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday. Evergrande NEV tumbled as the shares were sold at a 20% discount.Evergrande has been selling assets to repair its balance sheet in line with Chinese regulators’ efforts to deleverage the property sector. The company was in breach of all key metrics for reducing debt levels -- known as the “three red lines” -- at the end of last year, even as many of its peers improved.After reporting its second straight year of declining profit in March, Evergrande unveiled plans to roughly halve the remainder of its borrowings over the next two years. To meet the goal, it needs to sustain share sales in its new businesses, analysts have said.“Equity fundraising will make up an important source of Evergrande’s debt reduction, as discounted property sales won’t be enough to meet that aggressive goal,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “Selling shares of its subsidiaries would be a better option” given the low valuation of the parent company, she added.The transaction will contribute 5.6% of the 156.5 billion yuan ($24 billion) in debt that it plans to pay off this year, Hung said separately in a note.The company is selling 260 million Evergrande NEV shares at HK$40.92 apiece, according to the filing. That compares with the HK$51.15 close on Wednesday. Evergrande plans to use the proceeds for general working capital, it said.Shares of Evergrande NEV dropped as much as 15% in Hong Kong on Thursday, and traded 7.8% lower at 12:29 p.m. local time. Evergrande slipped about 1%.The transaction will reduce the ratio of the top 20 shareholders of the EV company to below 90%, helping it participate in the next step of the Hong Kong Stock Connect, Evergrande said. That would allow Chinese onshore investors to purchase shares in the unit.Evergrande NEV shares have surged more than 600% in the past year as it increased its focus on electric vehicles, even though it has yet to start production. It’s conducted a few test drives and unveiled a range of show models but done little beyond that.The firm raised $3.4 billion in January, attracting friends and business associates of Evergrande chairman and billionaire Hui Ka Yan. It now has a market cap greater than Ford Motor Co.Evergrande could further reduce leverage through an initial public offering of its online car and property sales platform later this year, BI’s Hung said. The conglomerate raised HK$16.4 billion selling a stake in the business, known as FCB Group, in March.While Evergrande has a “realistic path to materially reduce its total debt,” lessening reliance on short-term borrowing will be more difficult, Fitch Ratings analysts wrote last month. Almost 47% of the developer’s debt at the end of 2020 is short-term borrowings that mature this year, company data show.(Updates with comments from analyst in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson 'threw the first brick'

    Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.

  • 2 planes collided midair near Denver, and one was forced to parachute to the ground

    One aircraft was equipped with a parachute that allowed it to float to the ground. No injuries were reported on either aircraft.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

    Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive. The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netanyahu says Israel will strike Hamas 'like they've never dreamed possible': 'This is just the beginning'

    At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Mitch McConnell told Biden the GOP considers Trump's tax cut a 'red line' in infrastructure talks

    McConnell is doubling down in his resistance to amending the Trump tax law while Kevin McCarthy expressed concern over today's inflation data.

  • Andrew Garfield says if he's ever desperate for money he will let people pay him to whisper his iconic 'Social Network' line in their ear

    The actor, who played Eduardo Saverin, said he came up with the idea to whisper his famous line during a scene toward the end of the 2010 movie.

  • More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

  • White House on Liz Cheney: 'Disturbing' to see her attacked for speaking truth

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

  • Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

    Israel on Wednesday pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in airstrikes. The Islamic militant group showed no signs of backing down and fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities. The fighting has triggered the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades.

  • From a yacht so big it has its own support boat to floating helipads and basketball courts, here are the luxury boats owned by some of the wealthiest people in tech

    Movie theaters, tanning beds, and a gym-turned-nightclub are a few of the amenities on the super yachts owned by billionaires in tech.

  • Zack Snyder says Netflix saved his zombie heist movie 'Army of the Dead' after it sat on the shelf for over 10 years - and 'mind-boggling' sequels could be coming

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.