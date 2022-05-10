Caledonia woman charged in stabbing case

May 9—ABERDEEN — A Caledonia woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing, Saturday, in Aberdeen.

Law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call on May 7 at 7:13 p.m. regarding a stabbing at a residence alongside Buck Road outside of Aberdeen. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Dawn Cantrell, 37, of Caledonia was charged with aggravated assault in the case.

According to she sheriff's department, law enforcement agents found a female victim in the backyard of the residence with stab wounds, including one to her neck area, after arriving on the scene. They also found a female suspect barricaded inside the residence. Authorities secured the scene, and MedStat was able to treat and remove the victim, who was listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

Deputies reportedly attempted to make contact with the suspect while investigators gathered information about the incident. Close to 8 p.m., other SWAT team members arrived on the scene and made entry into the residence. Once inside, they allegedly encountered Cantrell in an upstairs bedroom, where she surrendered peacefully and was placed under arrest.

Monroe County investigators processed the scene and released it to the homeowner just before 10 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, Cantrell was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond.