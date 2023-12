Dec. 19—Christmas fellowship

The family of the late Mrs. Hattie Holton and Dr. Francis Kundi invite the public to fellowship with them on Christmas Day.

A lunch will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25, for take-out only, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Second St. N.W.

Clothing and shoes for children and adults will also be given away.