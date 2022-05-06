Calendar hands Amber Heard edge in trial against Johnny Depp, experts say

Amber Heard's gripping testimony in a defamation lawsuit brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp was made all the more compelling by a completely random gift — from the courtroom calendar.

Her words, chronicling brutal abuse she claims to have endured from Depp, will ring unchallenged in juror minds for 1 1/2 weeks, handing Heard's defense an edge that could play a huge role at deliberation, legal experts told NBC News on Friday.

“That’s the kind of thing lawyers worry about all the time and sometimes you get bad luck," NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said. “This is a significant break and people are going to marinate in it (Heard's testimony).”

A rapt Fairfax, Virginia jury heard two days of Heard's riveting account of the tumultuous relationship she had with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star before court was adjourned early Thursday evening.

The trial won't resume until May 16 as Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate is set to attend a conference she'd previously scheduled.

"What we hear last really does stick with us," Los Angeles jury consultant Richard Gabriel said. "Instead of moving on to something else (another witness) and focusing on that, they're (jurors) now sitting on that (Heard's testimony). That's a real thing."

Trial attorneys keep a close eye on the calendar and winning the battle for last word before an afternoon coffee break, weekend adjournment or a 1 1/2-week-long gap can matter.

"It's not a wash, it does favor her," Gabriel added. "The timing of trials is very important, when you introduce things who gets to go last. who speaks before a weekend. All that stuff matters."

With the burden of proof — albeit a lesser civil standard of preponderance — falling on Depp, to prove Heard lied about him, any points she scores with jurors are potentially more valuable.

"I've seen this in divorce cases and judges who have handled divorces cases would tell you it's possible (for jurors) to not believe either side, 'a pox on both your houses,' " Cevallos said. "It's possible neither of them are credible and if that's the case, then Johnny Depp hasn't met his burden."

Story continues

Before Heard took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon, the trial had been highlighted by Depp's four days of testimony and his allegations that she was the aggressor in their relationship.

Depending on how she holds up in the inevitable cross-examination, Heard might have already dealt key blows against the plaintiff's case.

“Her testimony was quite compelling. Even if you’re not a fan of Amber Heard and you’re biased toward Johnny Depp, she has presented some fairly detailed, emotional, strong testimony," Southern California civil attorney Ryan Baker said.

"It's hard to imagine that testimony won’t be bouncing around the heads of jurors (for the next 1 1/2 weeks) at the expense of the prior evidence," Baker said.