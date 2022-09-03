Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.07 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Caleres' shares before the 8th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.28 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Caleres stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of $24.96. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Caleres can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Caleres is paying out just 5.4% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Caleres's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Caleres has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Caleres is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Caleres's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Caleres worth buying for its dividend? Caleres has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Caleres, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Caleres looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Caleres has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

