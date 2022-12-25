Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022

Caleres, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.15, expectations were $1.12.

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the Caleres Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Melissa, and I'll be your conference coordinator. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Logan Bonacorsi, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Miss.

Logan Bonacorsi: Good afternoon. I'd like to thank you for joining our third quarter 2022 earnings call and webcast. A press release with detailed financial tables, as well as our quarterly slide presentation are available at caleres.com. Please be aware today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors, including but not limited to the factors disclosed in the company's Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more information on risk factors and other factors, which could impact forward-looking statements.

Copies of these reports are available online. In discussing the results of our operations, we will be providing and referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures as well as others used in today's earnings release and our presentation on the Investors section of our website. The company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed in this call at any time. Joining me on the call today is Diane Sullivan, Chairman and CEO; J. Schmidt, President and Jack Calandra, Senior Vice President and CFO. We will begin this morning's call with our prepared remarks and thereafter, we will be happy to take your questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Diane.

Story continues

Photo by Irene Kredenets on Unsplash

Diane?

Diane Sullivan: Thank you, Logan, and good morning, everyone. It's an exciting time at Caleres with our team's energy running high as our momentum continues. Today, I'm very happy to report that Caleres continued its strong performance in the third quarter of 2022. We built on our excellent first half results, which were driven by another period of outstanding, operational and financial execution. These results are further proof of the strength of our brands, of our compelling product and product creation power, of our disciplined inventory management and of course, the agility and resiliency of our operating model that is showing strength. For the third quarter and even with as the consumer navigates this challenging macroeconomic environment, we achieved record quarterly sales of $798 million, nearly 2% higher than the third quarter of 2021, with improvement once again driven by a 7.6% year-over-year increase from the brand portfolio segment and we delivered another strong return on sales, reaching more than 7% as the brand portfolio recorded robust third quarter earnings and Famous held its operating margin in the double digits, achieving 12.3% and all-in, this generated operating earnings of $57 million and earnings per share of a $1.15.

I will note that at $1.15, we've ended the first nine months of 2022 with $3.86 of earnings per share or a $1.66 above our pre-pandemic record. In addition, during the period, we also grew total Caleres market share. We continue to manage our inventory well and ultimately ended the period nearly 16% lower than the second quarter of 2022 and we returned $24 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. All in, excellent results with a team that is determined to continue to drive this momentum. Now, as you know, this will be the last time that I speak with all of you as CEO as I will transition to Executive Chairman in mid-January. I cannot express how much of an honor serving as CEO of Caleres has been for me. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and proud of the diversified portfolio, the consumer and product driven organization and the inclusive culture that we've built during that time.

You can absolutely count on the fact that the strategic focus areas of delighting consumers, building product that fits and is relevant, creating inspiring experience and engaged chains are well embedded into the fabric of who we are, that will never change. I want to thank my leadership team for their collaboration, creativity and drive for results and of course, their commitment to all of our colleagues, consumers and our partners and I want to thank all of you in the investment community for your interest and support of me and our organization. To say that I'm excited about the future of Caleres would be an understatement. I see tremendous potential for the earnings power of the company. In fact, with the record earnings performance in '21 and our expectations for another record this year, I am confident our pre-pandemic earnings level is firmly in the rear view.

Furthermore, I believe in the resiliency in the portfolio and I'm completely confident in our ability to create long term value for many stakeholders. I believe our expertise and capabilities in brand building and product creation, marketing, digital commerce and our supply chain management provide a unique foundation from which to continue to build and I'm also confident that this will be a successful executive transition. As you well know, J and I've been working side by side for many years and I can say that without reservation, he has an unending commitment to excellence. He knows the footwear category, our business and our consumers very well and he is ideally suited to lead the organization through its next chapter and his leadership roles, numerous ones at Caleres and his distinctive merchant mind has prepared him well to stare the company into the future and although many of you may have met him by now, I would like to take a moment to introduce Jack as well, who joined us in September as CFO and is joining his first Caleres' quarterly earnings call today.

As you get to know Jack in this role, I'm confident that you will be impressed by his strong financial background and his consumer goods expertise. As you can imagine, this next step in my personal career is as exciting as it is bittersweet. That said, I'm thrilled to move to my new role as Executive Chairman and I look forward to supporting J, Jack and the rest of the Caleres' leadership team as they build on what we've accomplished together and I also look forward to focusing on continuing to enhance the Caleres culture, drive strategic initiatives to unlock growth and assist in ensuring we have a value enhancing pipeline of growth opportunities ready for when the timing is right. Now I'll turn up the call over to J to share more detail about our third quarter results.

J?

J. Schmidt: Thank you, Diane for your kind words, your confidence and your support. We've worked together for a long time and I feel so fortunate for that opportunity. In the past 12 years as our CEO, you have led the transformation of our financial performance, our portfolio of brands, our digital business and our employee culture. I want to thank you for your leadership and mentorship and I look forward to your ongoing council as Executive Chairman. Now let's talk about our third quarter performance, Caleres did deliver another period of strong results. We leaned into our diversified brand portfolio and our advantaged inventory position to meet the robust demand in key trending segments of the footwear market. At the same time, we continue to prioritize investment areas, namely consumer marketing and experience that is value driving and essential for future growth.

I'll begin with our Famous footwear segments. Famous continued to perform at a high level during the third quarter, up against the blockbuster period last year, Famous beat our expectation, delivering a modest year-over-year sales decline. However, by limiting promotional activity, the business generated margins higher than pre-pandemic levels, which were also in line with our plan. Jack will walk through the specific key financial metrics of each segment in more detail in just a few minutes, but I would like to call out a few highlights that drove our quarterly performance at Famous; namely kids, brand curation, fashion acceleration and consumer experience. First, our back-to-school kid's business was a highlight, outpacing last year's robust performance.

In fact, our kid's business increased 3% in the 10 week after school period versus 2021. The results for the first -- the full quarter were even better up 6% as we positioned the right inventory behind the right brands and styles. Clearly, the kids category is a strategic differentiator and a long-term growth driver for Famous and this recent performance further solidifies our position as a destination for back-to-school footwear. Second, the curated assortment of national brands and styles continued to resonate with the Famous consumer target, the Millennial family. Famous' top 25 brands represented 89% of sales during the period and we saw acceleration of those key brands as inventory strengthened later in the quarter. Famous also experienced strength in its non-athletic business, aligning with the demand we saw with the rest of our Caleres brands.

Third, we are seeing meaningful progress in our effort to meet the consumer and to build our competency on the fashion side of the business. We know that when she buys for her family and for herself, she is spending more, connecting more and returning more often. This was accelerated by growth in top key market brands as well as by the vertical integration with our Caleres brands. Our own Caleres brands performed very well at Famous during the period, with sales increasing 19% versus last year. LifeStride in particular was a standout, breaking into the top 10 of all selling brands at Famous for the quarter. Our Dr. Scholl's footwear experienced similar results, posting a double-digit increase across both men's and women's segments. I will also call out Naturalizer, which had impressive year-over-year sales performance, increasing our Fashion component for the Famous consumer, while offering a strong comfort proposition.

All of these improvements demonstrate our ability to take our extensive understanding of our consumer and deliver the right brands and styles in the right quantities and locations to drive highly profitable incremental sales. This is all in addition to the core athletic and sport business that Famous is known for. Lastly, Caleres has continued to invest in the consumer experience at Famous, amplifying a tangible brand image across our Omni channel. In recent quarters, we have replatformed famousfootwear.com, updated high potential and high performing stores, initiated a new store concept that brings the best footwear brands and trends to life and showcases all of the enhanced visual assets and communication focused on the family that we display on our website.

So far the results seem very promising. Our digital performance improved 2% in the quarter and our early reads from our new store concepts show a significant uplift in financial performance. We are encouraged by these developments and look forward to providing more updates at year end. Overall, Famous has delivered a strong performance during the first nine months, holding its powerful double-digit operating margin, while underscoring the strength of the Famous brand and while we recognize that there is uncertainty for consumers given the threat of mounting inflationary pressures, Famous is well positioned to compete and win even in a challenging market due to its leadership position with the family, its advantaged assortment of national brands, retail locations in key markets across the country with exceptional service by our team and enhance consumer experience in stores and online, supported by customer insights.

Next, I'd like to move to the brand portfolio. Brand portfolio turned in an outstanding performance in the third quarter of 2022, achieving another period of year-over-year improvement across all key financial metrics and putting us well on our way to delivering a significant step up in the segment's overall annual earnings contribution in 2022. This performance was driven by robust demand and strong consumer reaction to our fashion products with most of our lead brands delivering positive sales trends during the quarter. These results reflect the progress the team has made against specific key initiatives, including elevating our product design, fit and relevance, sharpening our brand positions and messaging and aligning inventory with demand with our edit-to-win strategy playing nicely for more of the right styles, skews, quantities and sizes to meet the consumer's needs.

And while you've heard from our peers that retailers are being more conservative with inventory, our capabilities have allowed us to minimize the impact to Caleres. For example, our drop shift partnerships continue to support meaningful sales outcomes. We expect this trend to continue through 2023 and it serves as another example of how we can continue to connect with consumers, maximize our inventory investment and provide our retail partners flexibility in periods of uncertainty. Also during the quarter, the brand portfolio achieved an outstanding performance in our brand's own website sales, highlighting the power of our brands and our improved digital capabilities. This included a nearly 22% growth from our own e-commerce sites with solid year-over-year increases from nearly every brand with the largest gains coming from Sam Edelman and Naturalizer.

In total, the brand portfolio site saw an increase of 24% in new customers versus 2021. Clearly, these results demonstrate how we can leverage our powerful brands, our customer analytics and our growing expertise in this area to unlock more value from the total Caleres customer files going forward. I'd now like to highlight some brand level detail focusing primarily on the portfolio's lead brands. Beginning with naturalizer, which has delivered an outsized performance all year long, gaining market share and driving sales, earnings and average unit retail improvement During the third quarter, Naturalizer sales increased nearly 60% over 2021, with gains in dress, casual and boots, especially tall shaft boots. Average unit retails increased by 20% over last year, driven by newness in style and innovation.

The brand's focus on inclusive sizing has resonated with consumers, not only through offering extended sizes and width, but also by offering wide shaft proportions in its tall boot assortments. The brands also launched an elevated look with improved functionality on Naturalizer.com. The new site emphasizes the strength of elegance and utility, along with comfort and fit and it connects with consumers through authentic product concepts and stories. The results, sales of Naturalizer.com grew more than 50% in the third quarter and new customers to the site grew by 19% with over half of this increase in younger consumer demographics. Naturalizer's performance serves as another example of the power of our brands, combined with the power of our capabilities and our talented team members.

The ongoing evolution here has placed the brand in the top 12 of all fashion brands and sales performance for third quarter according to NPD. Next, our Sam Edelman brands delivered continued strong results, with sales increasing 26% year-over-year. While the brand's wholesale performance showed strength across all footwear categories via trend-right styling, it's samedelman.com business more than doubled in the quarter. Key to driving this performance was a heightened focus on the aspirational luxury consumer, including fall direct mail and a global marketing campaign, featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell. These initiatives translated to a 75% increase in web traffic, a 55% increase in new consumers and a new record in digital sales for the month of September.

Clearly, there is a lot of momentum with Sam. Next to Allen Edmonds, where newness in its well-known brand icons as well as sneaker and boot offerings showed continued improvement versus last year with higher average unit retails and margins. Product collaborations and limited drop event continue to delight consumers and drive full price selling. Our cordial and trunk show was our most successful ever and our collaboration with the brand Barber on exclusive styles became immediate best sellers. Both these events highlight the brand's commitment to authenticity and craft, which is at the heart of the Allen Edmonds brand. Also new this quarter is a relaunch of our Collectors' Loyalty program, allowing us to enhance our relationship with our best customers.

There are many other brand examples I could give, but to summarize, the consumer continues to respond to newness and fashion aligned with the brand's clear DNA. Our brand portfolio is more diversified and relevant and focused than ever and our teams and processes are flexible and able to pivot to meet changing consumer demand. Looking ahead across the entire portfolio, the brand teams will lean into their strong product creation ability, build on consumer insights and build on our own ecommerce business, manage inventories using speed to market as a catalyst and further are Edit to Win initiative, all to unlock opportunities for future growth. Overall, 2022 is progressing in line with our expectations. In light of the more challenging macroeconomic environment, the entire team at Caleres will be focused on controlling what we can, managing expenses and reducing our overall debt levels.

However, our strong execution through the first nine months allows us to stay with confidence that despite the uncertainty in consumer spending and the broader economy, we are confident in our ability to deliver record earnings per share this year. In closing, I am energized to be taking on the CEO role at this moment in Caleres' evolution. Our team has established a great foundation from which to build and I am optimistic about our prospects for long term profitability. Further, I am highly confident in our ability to generate strong levels of cash and drive additional shareholder value. With that, I will now hand it over to Jack for a more detailed view of our financials. Jack?

See also 25 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World and 25 Least Developed Countries in the World.

Jack Calandra: Thanks J, and good morning, everyone. I am thrilled to be speaking with you on my first Caleres earnings call. Today, I'll provide additional details on our strong third quarter results, discuss our capital allocation progress and plans and share our improved outlook for full year 2022 financial performance. As a reminder, my comments will be on an adjusted basis and will focus on the comparable period in 2021 with some supplemental comparisons to the third quarter of 2019 where helpful. Please see today's press release for a reconciliation of adjusted results. Sales were $798 million, an increase of 1.8% versus last year. As Diane mentioned, this performance was driven by a 7.6% increase in brand portfolio sales.

Famous footwear sales declined 2.6%, slightly better than expectation, and comparable sales were down 0.8%. Gross margin was 42.6%, effectively in line with last year, reflecting a decrease in Famous gross margin, an increase in brand portfolio gross margin and a higher contribution of brand portfolio sales to total company. Famous gross margin was 44.7%, down 290 basis points versus last year. The decline reflects more normalized pricing and increased promotional activity versus last year when inventories were exceptionally low due to supply chain constraints. Notably, gross margin was up 370 basis points versus the third quarter of 2019. Brand portfolio gross margin was 37.9%, a 490 basis point increase versus last year, due to higher wholesale prices, which are up 16% on average, growth in higher margin sales from the direct-to-consumer channel and a favorable brand mix.

Gross margin and brand portfolio increased 70 basis points versus the third quarter of 2019. SG&A expense was $283 million or 35.5% of sales. As communicated on our second quarter call, this includes approximately $9 million of higher stock and incentive compensation expense, most of which is a timing shift from Q2. Operating earnings were $57 million and operating margin was 7.1%. Operating margin was 12.3% at Famous and 6.9% at brand portfolio. Net interest expense was $4 million about $900,000 higher than last year, given higher borrowings on our revolving credit facility and a higher borrowing rate given the increase in LIBOR. Diluted earnings per share were $1.15 at the high end of our previous guidance. EBITDA for the trailing 12 months was $299 million or 10.1% of sales.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the third quarter with approximately $365 million in borrowings on our revolving credit facility and no long term debt. Inventory at quarter-end was $649 million, up 19.5% versus last year and up slightly compared to the third quarter of 2019. On hand and available to sell inventory was up and goods in transit were down materially. Notably, inventory was down 15.8% sequentially. By segment, inventory at Famous was up 17.5% versus last year and down 11.5% versus 2019. At Brand Portfolio, inventory was up 22.6% versus last year and up 14.1% versus 2019. We recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship of inventory to sales and expect continued improvement in inventory levels in Q4.

Regarding cash flow from operations, we generated $19 million during the quarter and deployed cash for strategic investments in the business, paying our dividend and buying back shares. In the third quarter, we repurchased 838,000 shares at an average price of $25.72 per share for a total cost of $21.6 million. Including the dividend, we returned $24 million in cash to shareholders in the quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to generate a significant amount of cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter. While we have 6.4 million shares remaining under our current board authorization and will continue to consider share repurchases based on market conditions, we believe at this time the best use of free cash flow after maintaining the dividend is to reduce our revolver borrowing and increase overall liquidity.

As such, our guidance does not assume additional share repurchases this year. Given our strong performance year to date and our current expectation for Q4, we are tightening our fiscal year 2022 earnings outlook to the upper end of our previous guidance range. As such, we now expect full year 2022 diluted earnings per share to be between $4.30 and $4.40. We are reaffirming our previous guidance for full year 2022 sales to be up between 4% and 6% versus 2021 and we are providing guidance on several additional metrics as follows. We are planning continued improvement in inventory levels and expect Q4 ending inventory to be up mid-single digit percent versus last year. Given the recent increases in interest rates and the likelihood of an additional increase from the fed in December, we expect our interest expense to be about $14 million for the year and finally, we expect full year capital expenditures of about $55 million.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Diane for some closing remarks.

Diane Sullivan: Thanks, Jack and as you can see, we are extremely encouraged by our results year to date and even with the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, we're very confident we'll close the year in a record setting manner. Going forward, our portfolio is strong, our teams are aligned and we still have plenty of runway for growth. So we're poised to generate significant value for all of our stakeholders. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for some questions and answers. Operator?

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.