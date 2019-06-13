Calf injury sends Yankees 1B/DH Morales to IL

The New York Yankees placed first baseman/designated hitter Kendrys Morales on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a strained left calf and added two players to the active roster.

With left-hander Stephen Tarpley sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night, the Yankees recalled outfielder Mike Tauchman and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A in advance of Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Morales, 35, who was acquired from the Oakland A's on May 14, is batting .194 with two home runs and 12 RBIs this season. In 19 games with the Yankees, he is batting just .177 with one home run and five RBIs.

Tauchman, 28, has played in 34 games with the Yankees this season, batting .211 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. Cortes, 24, has pitched in five games with the Yankees this season, posting a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings.

--Field Level Media