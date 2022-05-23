Calf reported stolen in central Calhoun County

Michigan State Police troopers are searching for a missing Wagyu calf in Fredonia Township.

FREDONIA TWP. — A calf remains unaccounted for after being stolen from a central Calhoun County farm last week, according to police.

Police believe the Wagyu calf was stolen from a farm in the 8000 block of 13 Mile Road, between 10 p.m. May 16 and 7:30 a.m. May 17, Michigan State Police troopers said in a Monday release.

According to the American Wagyu Association website, Wagyu consist of four Japanese cattle breeds that are prized for their fat "marbling." The horned cattle are typically red or black.

Anyone with information on the animal's whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Wagyu calf reported stolen from central Calhoun County farm