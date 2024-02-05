Calgarian launches recall petition to remove Jyoti Gondek from mayor's office

Jyoti Gondek was sworn in as Calgary's mayor in October 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A notice of recall petition has been filed against Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The city issued a release Monday explaining the notice has been officially reviewed and deemed compliant with the province's Municipal Government Act.

The act was updated by the government in 2022 to allow eligible voters to file petitions to recall politicians, including mayors and municipal councillors.

It's the first notice of a recall petition that has been received in Calgary since the legislation took effect.

Landon Johnston — a local business owner and Calgary resident for about 10 years — filed the petition on Jan. 30 as a bid to hold the first-term mayor "accountable." He says he's not satisfied with Calgary's leadership.

In order for the recall to go ahead, the petition must garner support from a minimum of 40 per cent of Calgary's 2019 eligible voter population within 60 days from today's date.

That means 514,284 hand-penned, non-digital signatures would be needed for it to have a chance of being successful.

If those signatures are gathered and the petition is submitted within the outlined timeframe, there is a 45-day period wherein the "sufficiency of the petition will be assessed."

If deemed sufficient, the city says, Gondek would be recalled and no longer a city council member or member of any city committee, and the position of mayor would be vacant.

If the petition is deemed insufficient, a declaration of insufficiency would be published on the city's website and no more recall petitions directed toward Gondek could be accepted.

Gondek responded to news of the petition in a statement Monday.

"In October 2021, Calgarians put their faith in me to be a mayor who could bring balance and stability to this city at a time when polarized ideologies stood to divide us," reads the email to CBC News.

"I remain steadfastly committed to the work of building a future that holds opportunity and prosperity for everyone who lives here. We have work to do. Onward."

A copy of the notice can be found on the Elections Calgary website.