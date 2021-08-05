Calhoun business owner convicted of trafficking, attempted child molestation

Aug. 5—The owner of Crystal Caverns Spring Water in Calhoun, Georgia, was convicted on charges that he drove to Floyd County to meet with someone he believed was 14 years old to pay for sex acts.

This week, a Floyd County jury found Christopher Charles Baggett, 44, guilty on charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, criminal attempt to commit child molestation and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was acquitted of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

According to reports, Baggett first began an online conversation with a Floyd County undercover detective he believed to be a 14-year-old on March 27, 2020. The conversation was carried out over two days. During that time, Baggett requested that the detective, who he still believed was a child, send suggestive photographs and offered to pay her to meet up with him to have sex.

The detective told Baggett she was 14 following this request, and he reportedly responded with a smiley face emoji.

The two proceeded to arrange a meeting at Midway Park in Floyd County. Police pulled Baggett over on his way to the meeting spot and arrested him. At the time of the arrest, police reports state he was carrying $245 in cash, a pocket knife and a Glock 42 pistol. He was later booked into the Floyd County Jail.

Crystal Caverns Spring Water is a bottled water distributor headquartered in Calhoun that delivers bottled water to Tennessee, Dalton, Rome and Cartersville.

Baggett's attorneys filed for a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court records, and sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington.

