Calhoun County authorities seek suspect in apparent kidnapping; victim, 75, is safe

Calhoun County authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with the apparent kidnapping of a 75-year-old woman Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.

When investigators went looking for the person, they found the missing woman — bound with duct tape in a closet.

Wade said his office received a 911 call at about 1:20 p.m. Monday from family members reporting Betty Cobb missing from her home on Choccolocco Road. The family members had searched the home and immediate property but couldn't find her.

Deputies were told she'd been grocery shopping and that part of her groceries were inside, while some of her personal property was found in the road.

In the missing person alert issued earlier in the day, the sheriff's office related that the woman's phone and keys were found on a bed, and her glasses and some groceries were found outside.

Recognizing the unusual nature of the call, Wade said he called in off-duty shifts to begin an investigation and search. Community members and local fire departments learned of the reports and organized search parties to examine the area around the woman's home.

Wade said investigators got video from local stores the woman had visited and it led them to investigate several different vehicles. "Using the technology, resources and talent of the East Alabama Metro Crime Center a picture of a suspect vehicle and tag number was developed," he said.

The information led investigators to several residences in Anniston, connected to the person of interest — a 47-year-old from Anniston. When investigators went to a residence on South Wilmer Street they didn't find the suspect, but they found the missing woman.She was evaluated by emergency medical technicians then taken to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

Authorities believe the suspect, identified as Tony Lamar White, fled the residence on foot, and they continue to search for him..

Further investigation led authorities to believe he may be in a silver Chrysler 300, with the tag number 11JA702.

Wade thanked the East Alabama Metro Area Crime Center, the Oxford Police Department, the Center of Applied Forensics at JSU, Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, the Anniston Police Department, the Quad Cities Fire Department and all the volunteers who assisted.

"The cooperation among all agencies was instrumental in the rescue of Mrs. Cobb," Wade said. "We need the public’s help in locating Tony Lamar White. He has multiple warrants and is considered a dangerous person. If you see the vehicle or suspect, call 911 immediately."

