Calhoun County businesses receive state funding to help train, retain employees

Flags of the United States and Michigan billow in the wind before a storm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, outside the Justice Complex in Battle Creek, Mich.

Eight Calhoun County businesses are receiving state funding to help train and retain employees.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that more than 800 Michigan businesses will receive roughly $54,000, on average, to help train, develop and retain more than 28,000 current and newly hired employees courtesy of the Going PRO Talent Fund. Launched in 2014, more than 173,000 Michiganders have received job training through the initiative.

“Michigan's economic strength depends on our ability to equip Michiganders with the skills they need to get good-paying, high-skill jobs in industries of the future,” Whitmer said in a press release. “The Going PRO Talent Fund proves our strong commitment to workforce development. By investing in training, we can meet current talent needs and help Michiganders learn the skills they need to earn more and provide for themselves and their families. Together, we have driven our unemployment rate to historic lows, seen strong job growth, and continue building the future of high-tech, high-growth industries.”

Caster Concepts in Albion has received a portion of $45 million in Going PRO Talent funds.

Calhoun County recipients of this latest round of Going PRO Talent funding include:

Medilodge of Marshall: $17,500

Colson Group: $315,963

Caster Concepts: $19,091

Ballinger Industries, LLC: $20,000

Geislinger-Battle Creek: $14,085

Rosler Metal Finishing - Battle Creek: $18,640

TC Transcontinental, Battle Creek: $9,000

Tenneco Marshall: $200,400

Funds will be used to finance training initiatives, empowering individuals with the skills required to secure employment in high-demand sectors.

“These funds represent more than dollars; they symbolize Michigan’s commitment to empowering individuals, building thriving communities, and positioning our state as a national leader in workforce development,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “With this latest group of grant awardees, we celebrate not just the present success of the Going PRO Talent Fund but the boundless potential it holds for our state's economic landscape.”

Labor and Economic Opportunity awards are distributed from the Going PRO Talent Fund directly to employers, facilitated by Michigan Works! Agencies. Engaged employers take an active role in pinpointing their essential training needs and collaborate closely with their local MWAs and other partners to shape precise and strategic training plans.

For more information about the Going PRO Talent Fund, visit michigan.gov/talentfund.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Calhoun County businesses receive portion of Going PRO Talent funds