Calhoun County deputies ask for public's help to find man accused of sexual assault

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man accused of sexual assault.

Brian Scott Moore is wanted on two arrest warrants — for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and first-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship), according to a release.

Police said Moore is approximately 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Moore is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880, 911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

