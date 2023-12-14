Calhoun County deputies investigating 'suspicious' death at Avenue A Trailer Park

The death of a 54-year-old woman at the Avenue A Trailer Park Wednesday in Springfield has been deemed suspicious, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Avenue A Trailer Park to conduct a welfare check. Once on scene, deputies learned that a woman inside the residence may have been injured.

Deputies forced entry and found the 54-year-old woman deceased.

Authorities subsequently identified a person of interest who had prior contact with the victim. Law enforcement agencies were notified in the area and surrounding states.

Illinois State Police located a vehicle matching the description of what the person of interest was driving in Bloomington, Illinois. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled. The person of interest, a 57-year-old Battle Creek resident, was eventually arrested and is in custody on unrelated charges, police said.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a suspicious death, but an official cause of death has not been determined by the Calhoun County medical examiner.

The CCSO Detective Bureau and Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdiction Evidence Team responded to the scene to assist. CCSO was also assisted by City of Springfield Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office Detective Bureau at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Death of 54-year-old woman in Springfield deemed 'suspicious'