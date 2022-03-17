Calhoun County inmate mistakenly released, captured 90 minutes later in Marshall Twp.

A 38-year-old inmate was mistakenly released from the Calhoun County Jail for about 90 minutes Thursday before being returned to police custody.

Corrections deputies were preparing to take Ryan George Ballinger of Homer to the hospital on a PR bond release about 1 p.m. Thursday when Ballinger was inadvertently released into the bond lobby, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Ballinger left on foot, walking into Battle Creek, police said.

Corrections staff immediately realized he was missing, and an extensive internal and external search began, police said.

Inaccurate reports of Ballinger in the Post Neighborhood drew a considerable police presence.

A resident ultimately spotted the 38-year-old walking east on A Drive North between 12 Mile and 14 Mile in Marshall Township.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies took Ballinger into custody without incident around 2:30 p.m.

Ballinger was being held at the jail on charges of assault less than murder, obstructing police and obstructing justice.

