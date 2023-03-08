Calhoun County jail inmate dies from apparent medical issue

Mar. 7—A Calhoun County jail inmate died Monday afternoon after suffering some type of medical issue, officials said.

James Kerry Kennedy, 67, was being housed in the medical section of the jail. Approximately 5:25 p.m., a corrections officer making rounds noticed Kennedy was having trouble breathing, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Lt. Falon Hurst.

After alerting the nurse, Hurst said Kennedy slumped over and stopped breathing. The jail nurses began performing CPR and other life-saving measures while other jail staff called for emergency medical assistance, according to Hurst.

He was transported to RMC where he was later pronounced dead.

Hurst said that St. Clair County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident and Kennedy's remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Kennedy, of Anniston, had been in the facility for 10 days for violating a protection order and domestic violence.

