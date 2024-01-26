BATTLE CREEK — Government leaders in Calhoun County will update the community about work and successes in 2023 and look ahead at what they expect in 2024 during a State of the Community address next week.

The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 inside the Kool Family Community Center, 200 W. Michigan Ave. The presentation is free and open to the public.

The event will not be livestreamed this year; however, AccessVision will record the presentation for broadcast at a later date.

Confirmed speakers for the State of the Community address include:

Albion City Manager Haley Snyder

Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury

Marshall City Manager Derek Perry

Springfield City Manager Vester Davis Jr.

Calhoun County Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott.

A Spanish interpreter will be on hand to relay the information to Spanish-speaking residents, and local leaders are seeking the same for American Sign Language and Burmese-speaking residents.

"Please join us to celebrate our successes as local governments and a broader community, continued teamwork on a variety of projects, and our plans to keep providing top customer service this year," local leaders said in a press release.

For more information, contact Calhoun County Communications Manager Lucy Blair at (269) 781-0926 or lblair@calhouncountymi.gov.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Calhoun County leaders to give State of the Community address next week