Calhoun County murder suspect captured in Tupelo

May 3—TUPELO — A Calhoun County man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Derma last week has been captured.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Taurus Shaw in Tupelo Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder.

Shaw, 36, of Calhoun City, is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Armstrong, 34, of Vardaman, at a Terry Drive address in Derma April 27 around 8 p.m.

Shaw is expected to be transported back to Calhoun County where he will have his initial court appearance where a judge will set or deny bond.

