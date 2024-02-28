Calhoun County officials assessing damage after overnight reports of tornado near Marshall

Calhoun County officials are assessing damage near Marshall following reports of a tornado early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Calhoun County at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday. At 12:38 a.m., dispatch received the first report of a tornado on the ground northeast of Marshall.

"The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Emergency Management is assessing damage in Marengo and Marshall Townships," county officials said in a Facebook post around 5 a.m. Wednesday. "Many roads are blocked with trees and powerlines. Deputies, troopers and fire personnel are working their way through the areas with the assistance of the Calhoun County Road Commission's heavy equipment.

"At this time we have no reports of injuries, but the area is still being checked," the post continued. "Emergency personnel are encountering some structural damage to buildings, but the full extent is unknown at this time."

The National Weather Service will survey the damage in the area to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

"We are most likely going to do out and survey that today," Nathan Jeruzal, a weather service meteorologist in Grand Rapids, told the Detroit Free Press, adding there was a report a Marshall resident may have been trapped in a home, but was "OK and expected to get out."

Detroit Free Press reporter Frank Witsil contributed to this report

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Officials investigating possible tornado northeast of Marshall