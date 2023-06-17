Calhoun County police, Iowa DCI investigate shooting death of 6-year-old in Lohrville

A 6-year-old has died by firearm in Lohrville and law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just before 7 a.m. Friday from a home on the 500 block of Maple Street in Lohrville, according to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Deputies found that 6-year-old Alexzander Pope was deceased inside the home. Iowa DCI described Pope's death as a "shooting death" but did not include any further details.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI are investigating the circumstances of Pope's death.

Lohrville and Calhoun County emergency medical services also assisted.

