Calhoun County sex sting nets three arrests

Three men have been arrested as part of sex sting operation in Calhoun County.

The men, who have not been identified, were arrested Thursday while attempting to meet up with someone they believed was a 14-year-old child, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in a release.

Suspects are a 27-year-old man from Battle Creek, a 49-year-old man from Portage and a 33-year-old male from Ghana who is currently residing in Jackson.

The arrests were the latest made by Calhoun County's Rescuing Humanity Intervention Neighborhood Operations (RHINO) team. The Marshall Police Department and Albion Department of Public Safety assisted in Thursday's operation.

"The internet has opened opportunities to access our children that no one had ever imagined," Hinkley said. "My office will continue to shine a light of hope into the dark world of human trafficking and expose the pain and hurt that it has on so many families. My hope is all parents should find a balance between safety and trust with your child. Digital access to our children is everywhere, and you as a parent should be, too."

