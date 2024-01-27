Calhoun County Sheriff's Office to cover the cost of the police academy for new recruits

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is now, for the very first time, offering paid sponsorships for new recruits.

The new recruitment program launched by the department will allow participants to get paid to attend the police academy at Kellogg Community College and, upon graduation, become a deputy with the department.

This is the first time the sheriff's office has offered a paid sponsorship for new recruits. Participants will be paid as full-time employees and receive current incentives available for new employees.

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards Police Academy will begin in September.

“This opportunity opens the doors for dedicated individuals to apply who might not if they can’t afford attending police academy on their own or without additional income,” Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in a statement. “Successful candidates can begin making full-time wages and benefits while they train and feel confident about employment when they’re complete.”

To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be U.S. citizens, have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license and have never been charged with a felony. Those interested can apply at governmentjobs.com/careers/calhouncountymi.

There are additional steps to the interview process to ensure qualifications for the MCOLES Academy and employment, including an interview, background investigation, department and MCOLES testing, as well as a physical and psychological exam.

Sheriff's office seeks corrections deputies

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is also seeking additional corrections deputies to work in the jail.

New applicants qualify for the Sheriff’s Office incentive program, which offers a $2,500 incentive payment. The first $1,000 is paid after completion of training, which generally lasts 12-16 weeks, and the additional $1,500 will be paid eight weeks after the completion of training.

Then, to reward the person’s commitment to the department, employees are eligible for a $500/month retention incentive following six months of employment.

For more information, visit calhouncountymi.gov/departments/sheriffs_office/work_with_us.php.

