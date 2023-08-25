Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Seeks public's assistance in finding chase suspect

BATTLE CREEK — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 42-year-old-man who allegedly struck a patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop Friday morning on Southwest Capital Avenue.

Deputies attempted to stop a 2001 Mercedes Benz on SW Capital near George B Place at 10:51 a.m. Friday when the suspect fled, according to a release. The car had significant front end damage and the license plate EMC6654.

Dash cam video shows the suspect vehicle involved in a Friday police chase in Battle Creek. Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Authorities subsequently located the vehicle at the dead end of George B Place. As deputies exited the patrol vehicle, police said the suspect accelerated and struck the patrol car door, pushing it against the deputy and causing minor injuries.

The suspect fled in heavy traffic and could not be found, police said.

Authorities have identified the suspect as David Wayne Burrill, a 42 year-old man from Florida with ties to Howard City, Michigan. Burrill was recently arrested in Battle Creek in May for possession of methamphetamine and has multiple warrants for failure to appear and child support.

He is now wanted for aggravated assault causing injury to the deputy.

If anyone knows the location of the vehicle or suspect, please call 911, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880, or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Sheriff's Office Seeks public's assistance in finding chase suspect