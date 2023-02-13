Calhoun County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls impersonating deputies

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent phone scam in which a person claiming to be with the department seeks payment for court charges.

The person claims to be a deputy with the sheriff's office and tries to convince recipients that they need to pay thousands of dollars to avoid contempt of court for failing to appear for jury duty, according to a Monday release.

Calhoun County courts use a show cause procedure to summon people who fail to appear for jury duty. The paperwork will be received in the mail and the courts will never ask for money to resolve the matter, county officials said.

"Sheriff’s Office staff will never contact citizens via phone to collect payment for court charges," county officials said in the release. "If you are contacted by a member of the Sheriff’s Office and have concerns about their legitimacy, you can ask for their badge number, hang up, and call 911 to confirm their identity or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 269-781-0880."

The sheriff's office urges the public to report any similar types of calls they receive.

An investigation into the fraudulent calls is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fraudulent calls is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

