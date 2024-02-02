Calhoun helps students in need with Student Emergency Grant

Feb. 2—Since 2018, a grant program at Calhoun Community College has helped keep students from getting derailed by life's unexpected curveballs.

In all, the college has given out $100,000 to 128 needy students for things like car repairs, utility bills and medical bills.

"It's beneficial because it helps alleviate some of those outside, non-academic concerns that a lot of them have that is keeping them from being successful in school," said Calhoun Community College Director of Student Success Valerie Cox. "It takes a little bit of that weight off their shoulder for a little bit of time to help them catch up."

The Student Emergency Grant is funded by donations, which include about $300 a month from Calhoun employee voluntary payroll deductions, parking space auctions each semester, Calhoun clubs, and one-time donations from Huntsville Hospital and Boeing.

"We had students that were not being retained, having to drop out, not necessarily for grades," she said. "It was for other things. Life gets in the way."

To be eligible for the grant, students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours and have a 2.0 grade point average. The grant can help with rent, utilities, medical and dental expenses, child care or transportation. Cox said Calhoun pays the business and not the student.

"It helps them be successful in school, helps them stay on target to meet their goals and their dreams of what they want to do for themselves rather than ... letting that derail them or cause them to get discouraged and drop out of school," said Calhoun social worker Florence Doughty. "It enables them to focus on school and meet that little immediate need."

Doughty said the program helps students when they run into unanticipated events.

"If they had to drop out of school because now, they've got to get an extra job to make up the money they lost when they were sick or to make up the money they lost from the ice storm, having to miss work," she said. "If we're able to just get them over that hump for that month, then they stay on track academically to reach their goals."

In 2022, Calhoun awarded 32 grants totaling $29,416, and 63% of students who received a grant graduated, earned a certificate or were still enrolled and taking classes. In 2023, 40 grants were awarded totaling $25,866, and 83% of those students graduated, earned a certificate or are still enrolled and taking classes.

"We want to be good stewards of the money," Cox said. "We don't want to give funds out to students that are going to turn around and withdraw next week. I want to make sure that we're using the money in good faith."

Cox said the grants cannot be used for legal fees, tuition or past due college fees.

"We've had quite a few interesting requests," she said. "Someone's grandparent died, and she was trying to get there. She was able to do her coursework online, but she needed assistance with the rental car to get there."

Cox said she conceived the grant program after visiting a college in Texas that had partnerships with businesses there. She said she would like to develop similar partnerships with businesses here.

"If a student needed an eye exam, they have a partnership with an optometrist, and they can send those students for a discounted rate," Cox said. "Or car repairs, car repair places. They would give discounted rates to students that are coming to them with the grant."

Doughty said she works hand-in-hand with Cox to assist students.

"If there's not enough money in the emergency grant or if a student has a need that kind of exceeds what we're able to do with the emergency grant, then what I do as a social worker is I connect the student with community resources to help make up the difference," she said.

