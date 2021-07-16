Calhoun jail takes on inmates after COVID outbreak in St. Clair

Jul. 16—Calhoun County's jail system has taken in 12 inmates from St. Clair County after that county's jail in Ashville became the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said Thursday that the 12 inmates, all women, are in quarantine, even though they have all tested negative for the virus.

"We're doing everything we can to be safe," Wade said.

St. Clair Sheriff Billy Murray announced in a press release Wednesday that 37 of the jail's inmates had tested positive for COVID. Wade said St. Clair officials needed to move some uninfected inmates out of the Ashville jail to create a COVID wing for those inmates. Wade said Calhoun County already has an agreement with St. Clair to house some of its inmates while their jail undergoes renovations.

Wade said the new inmates are being held at Anniston City Jail. The county rents the city jail for use as a women's-only facility for county inmates.

The St. Clair jail outbreak comes as health officials grow increasingly nervous about the delta variant's potential effects on Alabama, now the nation's least-vaccinated state. Around two-thirds of Calhoun County residents haven't had a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, roughly equivalent to numbers statewide. School starts in less than a month, and the virus seems to spread faster in fall and winter.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the daily count of new cases has risen 39 percent since June 26.

Locally and statewide, the rate of new vaccinations has slowed to rates similar to December, when doses of vaccine were hard to come by and mostly restricted to first responders and health care workers.

Wade said he has held vaccination clinics at the jail, sometimes providing shots for 50 to 100 inmates at a time. He said the jail can't require inmates to take the shot, and because of cold-storage requirements, the jail can't keep doses on hand constantly to offer to all incoming inmates. He said another vaccination event may be coming soon.

Wade said workers at the Calhoun County Jail have long taken precautions against spreading the virus, including disinfecting surfaces and using masks. So far the jail has avoided a large outbreak, though he said he's not sure whether it's due to social distancing or simple luck.

"I'll take luck," he said.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.