Calhoun man arrested for child sexual exploitation

Aug. 10—The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crimes Branch arrested and charged a McLean County man in relation to child sexual abuse material.

Samuel Cory Everly, 34, was arrested at his home in Calhoun on Aug. 5 following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began after discovering Everly was sharing images of child exploitation over the internet and a search warrant was issued on Aug. 5. All equipment used in Everly's acts were seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for further examination.

Everly was held in Muhlenberg County Detention Center on Aug. 5.

Everly is charged with one hundred counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one hundred counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance — both Class-D felonies that carry sentences of one to five years in prison.

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com