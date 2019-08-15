Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Pays A 0.8% In Just 4

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of September.

Calian Group's next dividend payment will be CA$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Calian Group has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of CA$33.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Calian Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Calian Group is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Calian Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 56% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Calian Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Calian Group, with earnings per share up 3.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Calian Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Calian Group? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. To summarise, Calian Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

