Calib Scott sentenced to life in prison for killing his infant son
Calib Scott will spend life in prison for killing his infant son whose injuries included a bruised brain and missing tissue from his nose and lips.
Calib Scott will spend life in prison for killing his infant son whose injuries included a bruised brain and missing tissue from his nose and lips.
Temperatures in the immigration fight between Republicans and President Biden rose Wednesday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a bus of migrants to Washington in an effort to bring issues at the southern border to the White House’s doorstep. The Biden administration called the move a “publicity stunt,” a term that White House press secretary…
The jury deliberated for two hours before rejecting a death recommendation, meaning Calib Scott had to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
As a comedian, Amy Schumer says, "you're just desensitized, so you're not shocked by anything"
CIA Director William Burns on Thursday said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “a silent partner” in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggression” in Ukraine, warning that China poses the “greatest challenge” and “most profound test” that the agency has ever faced.
During a commercial break of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah revealed what it was like to meet K-pop superstars BTS at the Grammy Awards last month. An audience member asked Noah, “We’re dying to know, what was it like to talk to BTS?” Noah responded, “You know, they say sometimes when you experience too […]
The Wolves are in a good place heading into the most difficult stretch of the season.
Thursday's is the latest in a rash of fires at abandoned buildings, with Amarillo fire officials saying half of AFD's calls are due to such fires.
The current contract calls for Los Angeles police, Long Beach police and the county sheriff’s department to share patrol duties on the public transit system. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says authorities need to put more focus on safety.
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider […]
To fight COVID, Hong Kong shut schools and businesses, nearly sealed its borders for two years, banned more than two people from gathering and quarantined whole buildings. Still the draconian restrictions were unable to contain the coronavirus, and with more than 8,600 deaths of mostly elderly, unvaccinated people, many just in the past two months, Hong Kong's citizens are reckoning with the costs of some of the world's most stringent social distancing rules on their mental health and livelihoods. Empty streets in the financial centre, shuttered restaurants and bars, and bare supermarket shelves are a testament to the disruptions Hong Kong's COVID-19 rules wrought on its people.
Mark Estrada, who was 21 at the time, fatally shot Lunger in the face during a traffic stop for a possible DUI. The prosecutor said Estrada had been driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs with a loaded gun.
Former deacon, youth coach sentenced to prison on child sex crimes
Celebration man accused of killing family found guilty, sentenced to life in prison without parole
Odette Joassaint called 911 repeatedly, sounding agitated and incoherent, unable to explain why she was calling. It became horribly clear when Miami police officers arrived. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” she told officers, according to a police report.
Former Tipp City Deputy Police Chief Stephanie Slepicka was sentenced to seven days in jail after being arrested for OVI late last year.
“If anything, the council ought to be running to do the right thing rather than putting this man through more trauma and more abuse than he has already experienced,” said the Rev. William Barber.
A man in India has died by self-immolation after his boss reportedly demanded to have sex with his wife in exchange for a transfer. Gokul Prasad, a 45-year-old technical lineman, was feeling distressed after his boss, junior engineer Nagendra Kumar, offered to process Prasad’s transfer if he sent “his wife [over] for a night.” Both were employed at the Palia power station of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) in Lakhimpur Kheri, India.
“She felt she had no choice because the door was blocked and she felt trapped.”
Floyd Mayweather’s 21-year-old daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, has accepted a plea deal and taken responsibility for the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs.
Two inmates at New Jersey’s only women’s prison are pregnant after consensual sex with a transgender inmate, reports say.