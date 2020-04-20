The CALIDA Holding AG (VTX:CALN) Analyst Just Cut Their Revenue Forecast By 17%

The analyst covering CALIDA Holding AG (VTX:CALN) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analyst signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the single analyst covering CALIDA Holding, is for revenues of CHF294m in 2020, which would reflect a stressful 27% reduction in CALIDA Holding's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing CHF352m of revenue in 2020. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on CALIDA Holding, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 27% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that CALIDA Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that the analyst slashing their revenue forecasts for CALIDA Holding this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of CALIDA Holding going forwards.

