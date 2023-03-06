CALIDA Holding (VTX:CALN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF1.15

The board of CALIDA Holding AG (VTX:CALN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 15% on the 27th of April to CHF1.15, up from last year's comparable payment of CHF1.00. This will take the annual payment to 2.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

View our latest analysis for CALIDA Holding

CALIDA Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, CALIDA Holding's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 57.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CALIDA Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CHF0.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CHF1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

CALIDA Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, CALIDA Holding's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think CALIDA Holding will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think CALIDA Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for CALIDA Holding that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here