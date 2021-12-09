Calif. to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban abortion, California announced a plan to welcome people from out of state to get the procedure (Dec. 8)
It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.
The fake card features a doctored black-and-white image of Trump with a stern expression, clad in a tuxedo with a phallic outline.
The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.
The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen gathering at the border.
When Trump was infected with COVID-19, he was too weak to carry his own briefcase. So Mark Meadows said he used some hand sanitizer and grabbed it.
The Cavazos family had fought for years to keep their property along the Rio Grande and faced a setback in April when a federal judge's ruling was at odds with Biden's decision to halt construction of a border wall
In 'It Can't Happen Here,' Sinclair Lewis foresaw not only that a coup would come from the right, but that it would come clothed in populist rhetoric.
"We need to restore order," the former president told his chief of staff before his infamous Bible photo op
"This button seemed like something you might use to launch a nuclear missile, or maybe to order SEAL Team Six into action," Meadows wrote in his book.
In his televised State of the Nation Address on November 30, 2021, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta wrongly claimed that the country’s economy grew by 0.3 percent in 2020. This is false; official data show that the economy actually shrunk by the same margin.In his speech, Kenyatta praised his government for the country’s economic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.“In this regard, while most economies in the world shrunk, Kenya’s economy grew at 0.3 percent during the 2020 period despite t
Donald Valdez, a Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, held a press conference at Pueblo's Steelworks Center of the West.
General Bipin Rawat was killed alongside his wife and 11 others in the crash in Tamil Nadu.
His baseless statement seems to track with misinformation spread by conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Gaetz pledged in July that he'd send Nancy Pelosi back to what he called the "filth of San Francisco" and nominate Donald Trump for her role.
There's a telling scene in Mark Meadows's new book about his time as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff. It comes just after Meadows had pulled aside reporters to inform them that, despite the vague claims made by doctors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center about the president's coronavirus infection, Trump's health was in bad shape. Meadows had asked to be unnamed in news reports, but he'd been caught on camera asking to do so. In other words, it wasn't hard to figure out t
Millions of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments around Christmastime by way of their local state governments. Some states issue their own stimulus checks, and others are even providing...
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
In spring 1982, a task force of over 100 British ships sailed to war in the south Atlantic, and the Argentines prepared to intercept them.
The Czech government approved a plan Wednesday to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus. Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days. Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment.