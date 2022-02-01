Calif. 'Bacon Law' may mean shortages, price hikes
A new law passed by California voters requires that pork sold in the state comes from pigs which are given enough space to stand and turn around in pens. (Feb. 1)
The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.
"When NO ONE smiles in the office, run."View Entire Post ›
The company, which contracts with Amazon to provide delivery services in Florida, was accused of religious discrimination.
Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees. Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda has apologized to the family, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. The lawsuit filed by the worker’s family had sought 123 million yen ($1.1 million) in damages, Japanese media reports said.
Domino's is trying to increase its pickup business by sweetening the deal for customers willing to make the trip themselves.
If you're seeking out or evaluating a job offer, here are some benefits that could be of great value to you. An employer that offers a generous amount of paid time off may be worth working for -- especially those that distinguish between vacation and sick time to ensure you get both. The cost of health insurance can be a strain on your budget, even if your employer helps pick up that tab.
If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.
Thirteen U.S. states and two Latin America and Caribbean nations on Monday threw their support behind a lawsuit from Mexico that accuses several major U.S. gun makers of facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The states and the countries of Antigua and Barbuda and Belize filed separate briefs urging a federal judge in Boston to not dismiss Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against companies including Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co.
British Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton has invested in London-based grocery delivery start-up Zapp, which allows customers to purchase […] The post Racing star Sir Lewis Hamilton invests in UK grocery delivery start-up appeared first on TheGrio.
“No chance we are letting [Erika Girardi] off the hook,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Jay Edelson, wrote on Twitter
The Marine Corps veteran said he is still recovering from the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, and will soon have his 25th surgery.
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Read More: 30 Greatest Threats to Your...
(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets
Asia's rising food costs are hitting the region's poor, despite the fall in rice prices in 2021.
Before the pandemic, remote work was a privilege reserved for the fortunate few. Many companies made the shift to remote work early in 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak first erupted. In a recent Monster.com survey, 57% of job seekers said they're looking for remote work.
Higher labor costs during the pandemic-plagued holiday season may erode the profits of United Parcel Service, the world's biggest package delivery firm, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. UPS hired nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season and plans to keep a portion of those workers on board. Union pay and benefits for UPS drivers, sort center workers and package loaders generally exceed those at non-union shops like Amazon.com, UPS's largest customer and a growing delivery rival.
Edelson law firm says reports of Jayne's suit being dismissed are "inaccurate," adding that the legal fight will continue in California.
Gas prices increased by double digits in the last week and show no sign of declining, settling on average at $3.35 a gallon.
Planning for retirement is a far better move than just winging it. Most seniors need to replace about 70% to 80% of their pre-retirement income to live comfortably. As such, you shouldn't plan to retire on Social Security alone.
The 777-8 Freighter is the new Boeing 777X family's first foray into cargo jets and Qatar Airways has ordered at least 34 of them.