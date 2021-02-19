Calif. Black man killed by deputy was stopped for jaywalking, video shows

Keydra Manns

The family of Kurt Andras Reinhold has filed a wrongful death suit after it appears police engaged and killed him due to a supposed pedestrian violation

In a video that surfaced this week, it appears that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department killed a Black man for jaywalking. Video of police fatally shooting a man, Kurt Andras Reinhold, 42, was made public on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Sept. 23, of last year, but the wasn’t seen until now.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, per The Orange County Register.

The video and images are compilations of police audio, dashcam footage, nearby motel surveillance and video footage taken by a witness. The officers did not have body cameras on.

Image: Courtesy Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Officers stopped the man around 1:30 p.m. near Hotel Miramar at El Camino Real and Avenida San Gabriel because he was allegedly jaywalking.

“Are you going to stop or are we going to have to make you stop?” an officer asked Reinhold.

He responds with “For what? For what?”

The officer responds, “Jaywalking.”

One officer approaches him and Reinhold responds, “Why are you touching me?,” as the other officer tries to prevent him from walking.

He is then tackled.

“During the use of force one deputy is heard on the witness’ cellphone video saying, ‘He’s got my gun’ multiple times,” said an officer narrating the video.

They continue to struggle, then two gunshots are heard. Officers attempt to give Reinhold CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers can be heard disagreeing about whether he had jaywalked or not since he had crossed at the controlled intersection.

The family released a statement saying, “The new footage released by the OC Sheriff’s office today confirms what we knew all along – the involved deputies had no reason to stop Mr. Reinhold. The family attorney, John Taylor said the officers, “created and escalated,” the situation.

His family says Reinhold suffered from mental illness.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on Dec. 17.

Taylor added, “Mr. Reinhold wasn’t in distress and didn’t pose any danger to himself or anyone else. If he wasn’t a Black man, this stop never would’ve happened, let alone the shooting that takes his life.”

