Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot
Authorities said Wednesday that they seized over $1 billion worth of illegal marijuana in the largest eradication effort in Los Angeles County history. (July 7)
The owner of Palace Korean BBQ in Tukwila, Wash., spoke out after being shot 11 times in an attempted armed robbery in June. A miracle: Restaurant owner Tony So said it's a “miracle” he is still alive after the incident, reported Q13 Fox. “I have so many regrets,” said So, who suffered severe mental and physical pain from the nearly fatal shooting.
A fisherman who wished to remain anonymous landed a massive German brown trout that was certified as a world record by the IGFA.
A black former police captain who promised to crack down on rising crime in New York is on track to become the city’s next mayor after winning the Democratic nomination. Eric Adams, borough president of Brooklyn who served in the New York Police Department for over two decades, won the party primary after a campaign promising to strike the right balance between public safety and ending racial injustice in policing. "New York is going to show America how to run cities," Mr Adams said on Wednesday
A former Florida cop is gearing up to serve a decade in prison for forcing a pair of teens to strip naked and run in order to evade arrest after a sentencing hearing last week. Former Miccosukee Police Officer Michael Martinez appeared in court on Thursday, where he was told he will soon begin to serve a 10-year sentence, WSVN in Miami reports. Martinez was convicted of extortion and unlawful compensation in 2019 for forcing two 18-year-olds, Kyle Shoulta and Remy Riley, to strip and then run na
Illegal gun use is now a public nuisance in New York. AP Photo/Bebeto MatthewsCould calling the illegal use of firearms a “public nuisance” bring an end to the gun industry’s immunity from civil lawsuits? New York will soon test that notion. State lawmakers recently amended New York’s public nuisance statute to specifically include marketing and sales practices that contribute to gun crimes. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill on July 6, 2021, after declaring gun violence a “disaster emergency.” I
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Air Force holds most of the responsibility for the 2017 mass shooting in a Texas church, according to court documents.The big picture: The decision from U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio states that the Air Force holds 60% of the responsibility for the shooting because it failed to enter the shooter's criminal history into a federal background check database used for gun purchases. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market
Honey Bear looked like a tiny white spot on the mountain when someone spotted her.
There is no shade or water along trails in the 275-mile desert park.
The opportunity to return to the root of the business and reintroduce Hilton to Las Vegas in a showstopping way is reminiscent of the launch there over 50 years ago. The post All Eyes on Vegas: Why the Destination Will Be Home to Hilton’s Largest Multi-Brand Deal in History appeared first on Worth.
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., told NBC Asian America that as painful as that day was for him, the blue suit serves as a reminder of the immigrant values he and many others grew up with.
Walking is great for your health, but the 10,000-step rule is a myth based on a 1960s marketing campaign. Research says you can benefit from fewer.
The remnants of one of America’s worst air disasters are set to be demolished 25 years after TWA Flight 800 exploded over the Atlantic Ocean.
Several South Florida flights that were set to arrive at or depart from Haiti were canceled Wednesday following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
The Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) by Arcimoto bridges the gap between the bike and the electric car and is essentially a high-tech, supercharged version of the rickshaw found in some of the most crowded countries around the world. It is designed to fight pollution, drive on small roads and navigate densely crowded populations. And most importantly, this highway-ready, all-weather electric vehicle is “designed to rock,” according to Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer. “It brings smiles to all who get t
According to interviews with close associates and confidential documents detailing his ambitions, Prince hoped to hire Ukraine's combat veterans into a private military company and buy a big piece of the nation's military-industrial complex
A senior official for the San Francisco district attorney's office compared the fear of rising crime reports throughout the city to racism in a tweet on Sunday, after which she locked the account amid backlash.
"It does stink. I don't think there's a better definition of it."
German security officials said Tuesday they made more than 750 arrests and seized large amounts of drugs after gaining access to extensive chat data of encrypted cellphones. The focus of the investigation, which started in April 2020, was on data from users of the provider EncroChat who were involved in the illegal drug trade, Frankfurt prosecutors and the country’s Federal Crime Police Office said in a written statement. Dutch and French officials helped with the investigation, prosecutors said.
Here's why it'll cost you twice as much to snorkel at Hanauma Bay in Oahu.