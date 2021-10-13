Calif. fire destroys dozens of mobile homes & RVs

In Northern California, fire crews increased containment of a blaze that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. (Oct. 13)

