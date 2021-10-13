Calif. fire destroys dozens of mobile homes & RVs

Reuters

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood. As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.