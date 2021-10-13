Calif. fire destroys dozens of mobile homes & RVs
In Northern California, fire crews increased containment of a blaze that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. (Oct. 13)
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
The tropical storm is expected to be "near major hurricane strength" by the time it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
The fire in Santa Barbara County is threatening up to 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, once a vacation home for President Reagan.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
Strong winds pushing through Central California are leaving some destruction in their paths.
Blustery winds still surged through California after downing trees, fanning wildfires and shutting off power to about 21,000 customers.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood. As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
Since getting a foothold in L.A. County a decade ago, the aggressive Aedes mosquito has expanded rapidly. It has been found from Laguna Beach to Santa Clarita.
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...
The snowfall in the mountains on Tuesday caught some drivers off guard.
His brother was found dead in September near the park’s second-largest lake.
A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.
Huntington Beach and the oil industry have been intertwined for more than a century. Derricks used to line the beach.
An image of a bursting cloud of eggs and sperm as groupers mate in the Pacific is the judges' pick.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.