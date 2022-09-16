Calif. gov. blasts Fla. gov. on migrants
California's Democratic governor is criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans for efforts to send migrants to blue states. (Sept. 16)
STORY: Venezuelan migrant David Morales told Reuters he was not expecting to be "left adrift" after the 40-hour bus journey."I came to Washington, right? Looking for the possibility to find work and get ahead, like everybody else,” Cuban migrant, Leonardo Perdomo said.Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has recently expanded his efforts to push responsibility for border crossers to his Democratic political opponents.Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through Aug. 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.Carla Bustillos, a volunteer working with NGOs that care for migrants, said the coalition of organizations was waiting for the buses to arrive at Union Station, only to find they had dropped the migrants off outside the Vice President's residency.Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November's midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico.In a similar move, a group of immigrants landed on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday (September 14).Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the arrival of two planes of immigrants, one spokeswoman told Fox News and a second said on Twitter, though a Massachusetts state representative said immigrants had arrived from Texas.
SOPA ImagesAfter the shock arrival of 50 Venezuelan men, women and children on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Democrats nationwide have called on the Biden administration to investigate the stunt as potential human trafficking—a comparison that even the White House has embraced.“This maneuver raises serious legal questions and will have untold repercussions on the individuals caught up in the governor’s political stunt,” said Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki
Here's what to know about Massachusetts's status as a "Sanctuary State" and why the Republican governor is flying migrants to an island off Cape Cod.
Herschel Walker told supporters at a rally that Democratic politicians are lying to the people about the state of the economy, rising crime, and the southern border.
Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he says there are too many arrivals over the border to his state.
The Florida governor's ploy reeks of exploitation, with victims that were the least equipped to resist.
Our readers react to Gov. DeSantis flying immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records.
Planes chartered by Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up migrants from San Antonio, Texas, hundreds of miles away from Florida, the state he governs.
