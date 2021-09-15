Calif. governor is victorious in historic recall election; what it means for rest of country
Gavin Newsom will remain in office following a recall attempt. Here's how his win could affect the future of California and the Democratic party.
With polls showing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead by double digits on the eve of California’s recall election, voters there seem ready to reject the laissez-faire COVID-19 policies that have failed to contain huge summer surges in Republican-led states such as Florida.
California Republicans were trying to contain a fire of their own making Monday, the day before voting ends in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, persuading their voters to turn out Tuesday even as party leaders promoted unsubstantiated claims that the race was rigged or compromised by misconduct.
