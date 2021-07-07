Calif. man accused of kidnapping son, 2, killing boy’s mother

“She has four young children, from 15 to 2 years old, who need their mom and who now don’t have a mom,” the victim’s sister said.

A 2-year-old California boy has been found alive and unharmed after being abducted by his father who allegedly killed the toddler’s mother.

Celestine John Stoot Jr., 42, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow of San Jacinto, and then abducting the couple’s two-year-old son in Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Stoot fled the scene with the child, prompting an Amber Alert.

The attack happened Monday afternoon at a residence in the 17000 block of Hayes Avenue in Lake Elsinore, according to the police.

Celestine John Stoot Jr. (Credit: Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station)

Update 1:On 7/6/21 around 5:45PM Suspect Stoot & his 2 year old son were located in Las Vegas, NV. Stoot was taken into custody without incident. Celestine Stoot III, the 2 year old son of the suspect, was unharmed. Law enforcement is in the process of reuniting him with family. pic.twitter.com/kF3dFroQ7V — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 7, 2021

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Celestine Stoot III, the 2-year-old male pictured. If seen, please dial 911. Do not attempt to make contact. Celestine Stoot Jr should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. posted on Twitter following the killing.

“We don’t know what this man is capable of, if he would kill the mother of his child in front of his child, he is capable of anything,” Lakeisha Barlow, the victim’s sister, told CBSLA Tuesday before her nephew, Celestine Stoot III, was found by police.

Her sister was found dead inside a home in Lakeland Village, Calif., on Monday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Lakeisha requested a welfare check when she couldn’t get in touch with Natasha. The family told KTLA that she was fatally shot. She leaves behind seven children.

Story continues

Stoor Jr. was captured and taken into custody Tuesday evening in Las Vegas and the child was also found safe and reunited with his family, PEOPLE reports.

Celestine was “unharmed and law enforcement is in the process of reuniting him with his family,” the department said in a press release. Stoot “will be booked into the Clark County jail pending his extradition to Riverside County.”

In an update on Twitter, the department wrote, “On 7/6/21 around 5:45PM Suspect Stoot & his 2 year old son were located in Las Vegas, NV. Stoot was taken into custody without incident. Celestine Stoot III, the 2 year old son of the suspect, was unharmed. Law enforcement is in the process of reuniting him with family.”

Natasha Denise Barlow and her son, Celestine Stoot III (Credit: Facebook and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

“She has four young children, from 15 to 2 years old, who need their mom and who now don’t have a mom,” said Genique Stanford, Natasha’s other sister.

Before the boy was found, the sisters pleaded for the safe return of their nephew.

“If you see my nephew or anything, just call the police. Just say something,” Lakeisha said in a video obtained by KTLA.

The investigation into Natasha’s death is still ongoing. The motive for the killing and the circumstances leading to her death remain unclear.

Stoot Jr. is being held in a Clark County jail, with a hearing set for Thursday.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Calif. man accused of kidnapping son, 2, killing boy’s mother appeared first on TheGrio.