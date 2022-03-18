Calif. Set To Restrict Water Supplies As Drought Worsens
California water officials are set to tell major water agencies that they will get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised to start the year.
If the New York Giants can not find a trade partner for CB James Bradberry, they do not plan on releasing him. Yet.
You might not find them on a dealership lot, but you can bring home a hard to find 2022 Chevy Corvette now.
The developers of a powerful mini aircraft hope it will be used by the armed forces.
Telfar Clemens, the popular designer behind the Telfar handbag and fashion line, has announced the brand will open its first flagship store in New York City.
A scientist who grew up in Raleigh and attended NC State University is NOAAs’ leading expert on how fast and how far sea levels will rise.
Volunteers tidying up woods off Gettford Road in Eustis found more than a dozen gopher tortoise shells with holes apparently drilled into them.
March 18, 2022, letters: Readers comment on Trump, the flag, litter and climate change.
As gas prices hit record highs across the U.S. -- with the GasBuddy app showing prices of $5.15, on the low end, in places like Bakersfield, California -- drivers with electric vehicles may be feeling...
The National Weather Service said a tornado hit part of Sarasota Wednesday as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest severe weather and storms across the country.
A geothermal company wants to drill deep into the Earth and siphon virtually unlimited energy from the planet. The company, Quaise Energy, says that using the energy stored deep below the Earth’s crust is a possible solution to our desperate need for cleaner energy. The firm plans to dig 20 kilometers beneath the surface to … The post Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy appeared first on BGR.
A long-delayed plan to build a giant reservoir in Northern California to help withstand the U.S. West’s notorious droughts got a huge financial boost on Thursday when the federal government signaled its intent to loan the project nearly $2.2 billion — about half of the cost to design, plan and build it. The project still must clear some regulatory processes before construction, including an environmental review in which the project is facing fierce resistance.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday added Bradford Island and surrounding waters of the Columbia River to its Superfund list of toxic waste sites, beginning the process for the eventual cleanup of the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates nearby Bonneville Dam, for years dumped toxic waste on the island, located 40 miles (63 kilometers) east of Portland, Oregon, and into a portion of the river. The uninhabited Bradford Island is part of the federal Bonneville Dam complex on the Columbia River, which divides Washington and Oregon.
Heavy snow fell on parts of Colorado as a winter storm swept through the region on March 16 and 17.
A Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den and notified officials after he was unable to care for them pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species, wildlife officials said. Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, and a co-worker who has not been identified and cooperated with authorities took the month-old bears from their den in a tree that had fallen across a forest road, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday. Setzer contacted wildlife officers on March 9, 2019, and told them he had found the baby bears along Highway 263 north of Yreka in Siskiyou County, the department said.
NASA has released an updated visual showcasing the temperature changes from 1880 to 2021. The climate change GIF took off on Reddit, garnering over 48,000 upvotes on one of its many subreddits. The GIF was pulled from a video that NASA shared on March 15, 2022. In the video, NASA showcases how global temperatures have … The post NASA’s new climate change GIF made the internet go crazy appeared first on BGR.
Researchers set out analyze the creative ways that octopuses use garbage in the ocean.
When Southern California was a tropical rainforest, this bobcat-sized creature was learning how to survive on an all meat diet.
AccuWeather forecasters say rounds of severe thunderstorms will continue to rumble across parts of the south-central and southeastern United States through Friday, bringing risks that include hail, flash flooding, high winds and even some isolated tornadoes. The severe weather risk will shift farther to the west into Thursday night after potent storms swept through areas from Louisiana to Florida and the Carolinas earlier this week. That includes the Birmingham, Alabama, area which was inundated
(Bloomberg) -- Highly pathogenic avian influenza is back in the U.S., forcing farmers to cull flocks and pushing up egg prices at a time of rampant food inflation.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusThe de