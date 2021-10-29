Calif. tribe reclaims use of fire to manage land
The Yurok Tribe and other tribes in the American West are intentionally lighting controlled fires on the land in a return to traditional forest management practices. (Oct. 29)
The Yurok Tribe and other tribes in the American West are intentionally lighting controlled fires on the land in a return to traditional forest management practices. (Oct. 29)
Crews battled a massive fire in an auto auction in New Jersey on Tuesday night. The fire broke out in Pennsauken Township, near Philadelphia. (Oct. 27)
After a two year wait, Outside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park.
Today’s “Final Jeopardy!” question: This actor from Coral Gables, Florida, was defeated in Tuesday night’s broadcast but not before setting his own “Jeopardy!” winning streak record.
AG Merrick Garland attempted to set the record straight about the memo amid inflammatory attacks from Republicans during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.
Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.
“We are so grateful to the students who came forward to make us aware of what was happening,” a district spokeswoman said.
Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent said the high school's homecoming festivities, including lap dances, led to "appropriate disciplinary action."
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Tom Luckman used to sit on a bench in his backyard, sipping coffee and taking in the view. He and his wife, Sis, live on what used to be Hole 3 of the Signature at West Neck golf course, designed by Arnold Palmer, in the southern part of the city. The Luckmans’ home, in the Villages of West Neck, backs up to the fairway where golfers hit their second shot onto the green. His wife, who had a ...
"There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased," North Port, Florida, Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
As the reigning Queen of Exposed Thongs, Dua showed hers off with confidence, alongside a matching lace bra.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Alec Baldwin has resurfaced in a quaint town in Vermont just days after the on-set “Rust” shooting, leaving local business owners in shock.
"This is major!"View Entire Post ›
Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla’s 22nd goal for the club is one of the best in Major League soccer history. Somewhere, Pele is giving Asprilla the Jack Nicholson “Departed” maniacal nod to this one, a goal we thought was left in the past when goalkeepers were helpless and forwards making it up as they go.
Tom Brady got candid about his family life with wife Gisele Bündchen and his children on his podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
Angelina Jolie let her kids reach into her own designer closet for their 'Eternals' red carpet appearances, and 15-year-old Shiloh had her own fashion moment yesterday in Jolie’s 2019 Dior dress.