Calif. woman dead, 2 hospitalized after getting plastic surgery from same Tijuana doctor

Ny Magee
·4 min read

Medical tourism generates more than a billion in annual revenue

A heartbroken California woman wants answers after her daughter died on the operating table while undergoing cosmetic surgery in Mexico.

Keuana Weaver, a 38-year-old mother of two from Long Beach, reportedly told her family that she was traveling to Florida to have some “work done.” By the time her mother learned that Weaver had actually gone to Mexico, it was too late. After undergoing surgery in Tijuana in January, which reportedly included a $6700 liposuction procedure, Weaver died and two other women were hospitalized after their surgeries were performed on the same day by the same doctor, PEOPLE reports.

Read More: Beverly Hills City Council votes to allow plastic surgery during pandemic

All three procedures took place on Jan. 29 by Dr. Jesús Manuel Báez López at Art Siluette Aesthetic Surgery, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. Weaver made the trip to Tijuana with her friend Kanisha Davis, as they both scheduled liposuction and tummy tucks. Davis, who happens to be a nurse, told the publication that she knew something was off when Weaver was not hooked up to any monitors during the operation and she was released immediately.

Keuana Weaver / Facebook
Keuana Weaver / Facebook

“Me being a nurse, I knew something was off,” Davis said, noting that she herself fell violently ill after returning to California following her surgery with Baez. She began bleeding internally and vomiting blood. Davis was ultimately hospitalized for two weeks after learning she was hemorrhaging inside.

“If I hadn’t gone into the hospital when I did, I would have died,” she said. “Did we know we were taking a risk being in Mexico? Yes. But did we ever, at any time, think that risk would be death? No.”

Weaver’s mother Renee, 58, said she is “heartbroken” over her daughter’s sudden death.

“I want to know what happened,” she told The San Diego Union-Tribue. “Keuana was a very independent woman; a good, loving, smart and very intelligent Black woman,” she added. “I’m mostly sad this happened to my daughter because she was already so beautiful to me, inside and out, she just couldn’t see it.”

Renee was told that Weaver’s cause of death was “secondary hypoxic encephalopathy,” due to a lack of oxygen.

According to the Daily Mail, Baez is not a member of an organization of plastic surgeons called Asociacion Mexicana de Cirugia Plastica, Estetica y Reconstructiva. Mexico state law stipulates that only certified plastic surgeons are permitted to perform certain cosmetic procedures, such as liposuction and tummy tucks. In 2015, Baez’s clinic was reportedly shut down for “failing to meet the minimum requirements to operate legally.”

Read More: Rapper Cardi B says that she’s done with plastic surgery

“We’re working very hard to make sure that doctors who are practicing without the proper credentials are immediately shut down and are investigated by the Attorney General,” Atzimba Villegas, state director of medical tourism, said in a statement. “It’s essential for the entire industry that patients feel safe and are well cared for and get the results they are looking for.”

Meanwhile, Esmeralda Iniguez is also speaking out about her near-fatal ordeal after undergoing a procedure at the clinic on the same day as Weaver and Davis.

“He tightened my abdominal muscles too much, squishing all my organs together and cutting off blood supply to my kidneys, causing something called Abdominal Compartment Syndrome,” said Iniguez of Baez.

“I was so septic by the time I reached the ER in Chula Vista on February 3rd, I was literally hours from death. My kidneys were shutting down,” she told The San Diego Union-Tribue. Iniguez continues to suffer from kidney failure and was hospitalized again this month.

Prior to COVID, millions of Californians traveled to Mexico for cosmetic surgery procedures, where they are typically cheaper than in the United States. Medical tourism reportedly generates more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Calif. woman dead, 2 hospitalized after getting plastic surgery from same Tijuana doctor appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Khloé Kardashian Again & Told a Woman He’s Single

    We have deja vu to the Jordyn Woods scandal.

  • Doctor reveals the one kind of makeup you should throw out immediately: 'Keep things safe'

    Like everything else that's good in this world, makeup doesn't last forever.

  • JoJo Siwa Shares Tearful Selfie After Saying Goodbye to Long-Distance Girlfriend Kylie Prew

    "It happens every time we say goodbye," JoJo Siwa explained on her Instagram Stories, after posting a photo of herself crying

  • Anna Duggar Shuts Down Critic Who Asked How She and Josh Duggar “Afford” Having 7 Kids

    Anna Duggar explained how she and husband Josh Duggar can "afford" their soon-to-be family of nine, after one social media troll asked, "Does Josh even work?"

  • Kourtney Kardashian Passionately Kisses Travis Barker in Thong Bikini Photo: 'Just Like Heaven'

    The steamy photo comes just a week after Travis Barker celebrated Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday with a PDA-packed slideshow on Instagram

  • Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne spark romance rumors — 3 years after first being linked

    Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are sparking romance rumors once again.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Get Officially Cut From the Royal Family

    Blame the royal budget.

  • Dad Won't Let Grandparents Be Alone With His Daughter After They Did This to Her Body

    Sometimes grandparents have a hard time stepping back and understanding that they aren’t a new baby’s parents, especially if what they want for said baby does not align with what the baby’s actual parents want. Overbearing grandparents are a definite thing, and this Reddit post shines a bright light on a seriously disrespectful, entitled nana […]

  • 28 years' jail, maximum caning for man who raped daughter for 7.5 years

    A man who raped his daughter for about seven-and-a-half years was jailed for 28 years and sentenced to 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (26 April).

  • Waitress calls out pregnant customer over ‘crazy’ service demand: ‘Pregnancy is not an excuse’

    What the pregnant woman was asking for simply did not exist.

  • Family Of Man Who Died Trying To Save Woman In River Thames Say Rescue Efforts Were Called Off Too Soon

    Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole had been on his way home from work late on Saturday night when he and another man jumped into the water to try to save her.

  • Does The Second Vaccine Dose Totally Change Your Appetite? A Very Serious Investigation

    So, you’ve finally gotten your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Armed with a blanket and a bottle of Gatorade, you’re prepared for the potential low-grade fever and full-blown muscle aches you’ve been warned about. While waiting for those side effects, however, you experience another one out of the blue: You have no appetite whatsoever. Or, for some of us, you’re absolutely ravenous. As more people across the U.S. are becoming vaccinated, many are feeling the same types of side effects to varying degrees: nausea, chills, body aches, fatigue, fever. At the same time, some are experiencing slightly odder side effects, from heavier menstrual cycles to an overwhelming loss (or gain) of appetite. Apparently, this is very real: The COVID-19 vaccination having an effect on how hungry people become dates back to at least December 2020, when early participants in the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna clinical trials noted that they were warned side effects including a loss of appetite were possible following their shot. Vaccinated people have also used Twitter as a sounding board for their post-second shot appetite experiences. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to its temporary ban, fared no better, with a loss of appetite being among the side effects they said they experienced, along with chills and arm pain. But then, some people also shared an increase in appetite as a side effect. Whaaat? Medical experts want to assure us that there is no reason to worry. Because every immune system is different, these aren’t side effects every person can expect to feel. According to Abisola Olulade, MD, a family medical doctor at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, while a decreased appetite might be a side effect for some, there is no clear link between the COVID-19 vaccination and a loss of appetite. What the loss of appetite could stem from, she explains, are the other vaccination side effects like nausea and fatigue. “Loss of appetite was not something that was reported in the vaccine trials, but nausea and vomiting and diarrhea were common side effects,” Dr. Olulade tells Refinery29. “Some studies of people outside the trials have shown that a small percentage of people have experienced decreased appetite after getting the vaccine [as shown in a National Library of Medicine study Dr. Olulade shared], but there is no evidence at this point of a clear link.” “Other vaccines, such as the Tdap vaccine, have been shown to cause loss of appetite, so it is certainly a possible side effect,” she continues. “It may be that people feel the effects of their immune system being activated as loss of appetite, but it is not harmful and would be expected to improve in a few days. I would recommend getting some rest and staying hydrated if this happens. Try to eat also to keep your energy levels up and get some rest if you need to.” Paul S. Pottinger, MD, a professor at the University of Washington’s Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, agrees, citing the other vaccine side effects as causes of a potential change in appetite, not the vaccine itself. “I have not heard of appetite issues related to COVID-19 immunizations, except that some people will get a generalized sense of fatigue, aches, pains, and those people tend not to be hungry,” Dr. Pottinger tells Refinery29. He further explains that a vaccinated person’s “lack of appetite will indeed improve once [their] generalized side effects clear up, which almost always happens within one or two days after the immunization.” Dr. Olulade also says regarding an increase in appetite that “it is a much rarer finding and there is no evidence of a link [between the side effect and the vaccine] at this point.” “The vaccine trials included tens of thousands of people, but we may see more side effects when you give it to millions of people,” she continued. “This is why the CDC will continue to monitor and collect data on these, but it shouldn’t deter anyone from getting a vaccine. The side effects from COVID are overwhelmingly far worse.” As vaccinations continue to roll out across the U.S., reports of appetite changes are sure to continue from people who receive their second dose. Rest assured that any appetite loss is very likely temporary, but reach out to your healthcare provider if you have any questions. And if you get hungry instead and wanna order in a bunch of comfort food to celebrate your second shot? We’re here for it. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why People Are Missing Second Vaccine DosesThe J&J Vaccine Rollout Is Officially Un-PausedThis Is The Key To Preventing Vaccine Soreness

  • Miami private school Centner Academy won’t employ vaccinated teachers, staff

    A private school with two campuses in Miami has warned its staff against taking vaccines that prevent COVID-19, saying it will not employ anyone who has been inoculated and spreading misinformation about the potential risks of vaccination.

  • Conor McGregor Lookalike Sentenced to 3 Years After Pretending to Be Him While Selling Drugs

    A Conor McGregor lookalike was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after pretending to be the MMA fighter in order to sell drugs in England.

  • 'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

    President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Biden’s big Irish American family has been a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office, with his wife, children and grandchildren providing the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.

  • Sophia Grace of 'Ellen' fame is 18 — see how she and Rosie celebrated

    Of course, Sophia Grace's cousin and hype girl, Rosie, was by her side and gave her a special birthday shoutout.

  • Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Bombshell Divorce Filing

    In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Jana Kramer shares new details about her decision to divorce Mike Caussin, who has previously sought treatment for sex addiction.

  • Woman slams roommate over her ‘entitled’ financial request: ‘She needs to be an adult’

    The woman is refusing to give her roommate free help after eight years.

  • Settlement reached in suit against ultra-rich Montana club

    Dozens of Jamaican citizens recruited to work as cooks, servers and housekeepers at a Montana ski resort for the ultra-rich have reached a $1 million class action settlement over allegations they were discriminated against and paid less than other employees to do the same work. About 90 Jamaicans workers will receive checks ranging from less than $1,000 to more than $14,000 under the settlement with the Yellowstone Club and Atlanta-based staffing firm Hospitality Staffing Solutions, court documents show. The workers alleged they did not receive tips or service charges included on restaurant and bar bills like other employees did while cooking for or serving club members, who included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

  • ‘Politics are at the ROOT of Emily Viegas’ death’: Ontario government slammed for ‘cold-hearted’ response to Brampton teen’s COVID-19 tragedy

    Following the confirmation that 13-year-old Emily Victoria Viegas from Brampton, Ont., the daughter of an essential worker, died from COVID-19, a GoFundMe page was created and now totals more than $90,000 in donations to support her family. The donations come after a flurry of support for the family amid Ontario's dark COVID-19 saga, but act as no replacement for a young life lost. "With a heavy heart I regret to announce the passing of Emily Victoria Viegas the 13-year-old daughter of our good friend Carlos Viegas," the post on the page reads.