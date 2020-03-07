In California: A $2 billion homelessness ask, coronavirus spreads and a waterless plant

Tents are shown in front of a Caltrain commuter rail in San Francisco.

21 people on a Princess Cruise ship test positive for coronavirus. Plus, state lawmakers want big bucks to fight homelessness. And go with me to a lighter place, where succulents thrive but not because they're watered.

It's Arlene Martínez, with some handpicked news to take you into the weekend.

But first, nearly 200 baby sea bass left the San Pedro tanks where they were raised, bound for a submarine canyon rich with their favorite dish, tiny shrimp. With luck, they'll grow to be 560 pounds, live to be 75 and help ensure their species survives for generations to come.

Merrill McCauley, a marine patrol ranger, helps rescue a giant sea bass in the Channel Islands National Park. More

Lawmakers want $2 billion, now, for homeless efforts

State lawmakers announced a new bill Friday that would direct $2 billion each year to ending the homelessness crisis. The state is failing to do enough, said Assemblymembers Buffy Wicks and Rob Bonta who spoke to reporters alongside Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin outside a community resource center in Berkeley.

“We need to make sure the cities and the counties are equipped to do the work we know they can and want to do,” Wicks said.

The money would be included in the fiscal 2020-21 budget and used for housing and rental assistance, wraparound services and construction of affordable housing. It would also be distributed locally for programs and services to reduce homelessness.

She finally kept a plant alive. Then she learned the truth

Succulents are hearty plants, to be sure, but they still need water and light. For two years, Caelie Wilkes conscientiously provided both, along with carefully washing its leaves, at her Northern California home. The time came to repot it, Wilkes determined.

That's when she learned the truth — her beautiful, flourishing plant was plastic.

Unexpectedly, the world came together to share similar experiences. As for the plant, Wilkes repotted it anyway. She said she's “not going to give up on it now.”

While we're talking gardens, spring arrived early this year in some NorCal places. Here's how to get your garden (presumably a real one) ready.

Coronavirus: The ship, privacy and SXSW cancels