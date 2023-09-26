California 2030: Sacramento is a destination city
In this segment of California 2030, thought leader Anastasia Murphy, managing editor for Edible Sacramento, talks Sacramento's outstanding culinary scene and the city being a destination city.
In this segment of California 2030, thought leader Anastasia Murphy, managing editor for Edible Sacramento, talks Sacramento's outstanding culinary scene and the city being a destination city.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
Telegram, the popular messenger with 800 million monthly active users worldwide, is inching closer to adopting an ecosystem strategy that is reminiscent of WeChat's super app approach. Certain aspects of the ecosystem will be decentralized with help from two heavyweights: Telegram's crypto partner TON Foundation and WeChat's owner Tencent. Telegram has been working on a platform where third-party developers, from games to restaurants, can build mini apps to interact with users.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith is retiring at the end of the year and his replacement is coming from Jeff Bezos' other company. Dave Limp, an Amazon veteran who had planned to step down from his role as head of the company's consumer devices division, is taking over the CEO spot. Limp, who was the company’s senior vice president of devices and services for more than 13 years, had overseen the development and rollout of numerous products, including Echo and Alexa, as well as Amazon's line of Fire tablets.
The change in the rule banning married women is just one coming to the pageant world.
Whether you have an unexpected guest winding down your long driveway or just want to know when a delivery has arrived, this motion sensor can help.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 11,000+ fans.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
The NFL star is making headlines for more than just Taylor Swift rumors. Here’s why an expert tells Yahoo Life it’s a good thing Kelce is partnering with Pfizer and “advocating for science.”
This is the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and it’ll be available in both the standard SUV shape and the Coupe body style.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
David Limp's retirement didn't take. Just days after stepping down from Amazon, he's been tapped by Jeff Bezos to lead Blue Origin.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.