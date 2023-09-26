California 2030: Sacramento is a destination city

TechCrunch

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith is retiring at the end of the year and his replacement is coming from Jeff Bezos' other company. Dave Limp, an Amazon veteran who had planned to step down from his role as head of the company's consumer devices division, is taking over the CEO spot. Limp, who was the company’s senior vice president of devices and services for more than 13 years, had overseen the development and rollout of numerous products, including Echo and Alexa, as well as Amazon's line of Fire tablets.