In California: 50,000 hospital beds, and a doctor who's been here before

But first, an elected official and pastor in Thousand Oaks resigned after deciding to hold Communion at his church. He deemed the act essential but didn't want his colleagues on the city council to "endure the fallout of my decision."

50,000 new hospital beds on the way

A look inside the Sleep Train Arena, where the Sacramento Kings used to play. The facility is being converted into an alternative care facility to help treat the expected surge of coronavirus cases. More

The Golden State's preparing to have 50,000 new hospital beds ready by mid-May to help handle the expected surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday during his midday news briefing.

Newsom spoke from the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, where the Sacramento Kings basketball team used to play. The arena's being converted into an alternative care facility, one of several sites being converted for patients.

Newsom also announced California is lending 500 ventilators to the federal stockpile to be immediately distributed to Eastern states with a greater immediate need for them, especially New York. He said California had a "moral and ethical responsibility to help other states" and was looking to send more than just "thoughts and prayers."

He said the loan was possible because the state's supply had risen dramatically. At the outset of the pandemic, there were slightly more than 7,500 usable ventilators in California. That number is now just north of 11,000, with another 500 expected to be refurbished and delivered as early as Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases as of Monday stood at 14,336, and the virus had killed 343 people, Newsom said.

The San Francisco Chronicle's tracker shows a higher toll: 15,824 cases and 372 deaths.

Masks, driving while sheltered in place and that drug Trump promotes

How to make a mask More

You're wondering why you need to wear a mask. Consider that a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that under the right conditions, liquid droplets from sneezes, coughs and just exhaling can travel more than 26 feet and linger in the air for minutes.

Here's a sewing machine-optional pattern to make a mask at home.

Maybe you've heard stories of people getting pulled over for driving while we're sheltered in place. Authorities' truth-o-meter: False. "That’s just not happening. I’ll debunk that rumor right now. Not happening. Period," said Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow.

The anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has shown promise in small case studies (and been ineffective in others), but medical experts say the results aren't statistically significant and much more controlled research must be done.

And President Trump's touting of the untested drug could create a shortage for the people who really need it for what it's been approved to treat.

