In California: 7,000 hotel rooms ready for homeless as COVID-19 cases surge

I am Gabrielle Canon, filling in for Arline Martinez. We made it to Friday!

But first, as of Friday afternoon, there were more than 11,300 confirmed cases in California, with the most concentrated in Los Angeles County, the state's most populous. In the Golden State, 250 people in California have already lost their lives to the virus.

But the Golden State is still lagging far behind others in how quickly it can test symptomatic residents — let along those who aren't sick enough to qualify for a test. Public health officials expect the number of people with coronavirus is a lot higher than the test numbers indicate, and have begun cautiously recommending that anyone leaving their homes (for essential reasons only!) wear something — like a scarf or bandana — over their face so they don't run the risk of infecting others.

Despite the surging numbers — and Gov. Gavin Newsom's update that California's cases are expected to continue rising with a peak in early May — there's evidence that the fast-acting decision to issue the nation's first statewide shelter-in-place order is helping. Here's to staying home.

In California brings you stories and information from newsrooms across the USA TODAY Network and beyond to keep you safe and informed. Subscribe today for free delivery right to your inbox every evening M-F.

Newsom launches Project Roomkey to house the homeless in hotels

Lisa Marie Nava, right, helps a woman taking a shower at a mobile service for the homeless provided by The Shower of Hope MacArthur Park Monday, March 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. California residents have been told to keep away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently due to threat posed by the coronavirus. More

At Newsom's noon briefing on Friday (now a regular thing that can be watched online on the governor's Twitter page), he announced that the state had secured roughly 7,000 hotel rooms that will be made available to the homeless. The program, which aims to obtain a total of 15,000 units in areas where large numbers of people sleep on the streets, is intended to help curb the spread of COVID-19 among this highly vulnerable community.

The rooms come complete with "essential wraparound services," including cleaning, laundry, security and other support staff. Some areas will also benefit from a partnership with Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which will provide three meals a day.

More than 800 people have already moved in.

“What we want to do is relieve the stress in our shelter system,” Newsom said. “If left unaddressed, we allow our most vulnerable residents in the state of California to be exposed to this virus."

California is the first state to secure FEMA funding for such a project, and the state will be reimbursed by the federal agency for up to 75% of costs.

The Trump administration announced $3 billion Thursday for homelessness pandemic efforts. Newsom has pledged $150 million in homeless aid, including money for hotel rooms.

There are more than 150,000 homeless people in California. Advocates have been concerned and critical of how slow officials were to address the higher risks faced by the homeless population, especially in the face of closures of public libraries and other facilities, which made it even more difficult for the unhoused to access water, food, and restrooms.

Still, the National Alliance to End Homelessness praised the plan.

“Through Project Roomkey, California has taken the lead in protecting homeless residents from COVID-19,” said president Nan Roman in a statement. “This initiative sets a strong national example of how state leaders can leverage their dollars with FEMA, HUD and other federal funds to address the needs of the most vulnerable homeless populations in this crisis and protect public health."

Here's how to protect yourself from coronavirus scams

It's sad to think there are people out there exploiting this emergency and preying on pandemic fears to turn a profit. But, well, sigh.