California AB 5: Lyft and Uber drivers from across state rally in Sacramento for gig economy bill

Hundreds of Lyft and Uber drivers from across California rallied in Sacramento on Wednesday in support of AB 5, a controversial bill that would require rideshare companies and other gig-based businesses to hire their independent contractors as employees.

The Sacramento stop was the culmination of a three-day caravan across the state with stops in Delano, Fresno and in San Francisco, where the protesting drivers shut down Market Street at the center of the city’s tech hub, just outside Uber’s headquarters.

“We work long hours and we do our job in the best way possible, but [these companies] keep lowering our rates,” said Linda Valdivia, a Los Angeles resident and Uber driver who made the nearly 400-mile drive north this week. “Uber and Lyft get the majority of our earnings and we get a lower portion. That is the reason we are in this big fight — to change things.”

The pro-AB 5 demonstrations were organized by the Mobile Workers Alliance and Gig Workers Rising, two campaigns taking steps to unionize app-based laborers.

If enacted, proponents say the legislation could upend the “gig-economy” many tech companies thrive on, and expand workers’ rights, ensuring they are provided minimum wage and are given paid-time-off, as well as other labor protections typically provided by employers in the state.

While the rideshare companies maintain that worker earnings are up, drivers have noticed in recent years that rate hikes riders experience during surge pricing aren't passed on to them.

Gig economy advocates have said they are confident that if enacted, other states would quickly follow suit with similar legislation in a ripple effect across the nation.

Speaking over horns and revving engines as the drivers circled the capitol building, Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose who chairs the committee on labor and employment, said its up to California to lead the nation on the issue.

“We need to set the stage as to what the future of work is going to look like," he said. “As we take advantage of these new technologies — which can be fantastic for our daily lives — we have to ensure that the workers that allow these technologies to improve our lives also have the chance to take care of their families.”

For Annette Riverio, a driver from San Jose, this movement is also about calling on the companies to offer more support for their workers.

“There are people I know who had people throw up in their car and Uber and Lyft don’t want to pay,” she said. “They make it difficult to get reimbursed.There have been people who have been deactivated for no reason. I have had riders complain about things that weren’t even true. But what’s the point in even calling Uber — they aren't going to do anything,” she added. “They don’t have my back. They aren’t going to listen to my story.”

Determining who is an independent contractor

The bill, which passed the California Assembly and is being considering in the Senate, codifies a landmark state Supreme Court decision that established firmer rules for how companies can classify contractors.