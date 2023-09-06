Should California adopt a “Transgender History Month”?
Assembly members are gathering to make this announcement about declaring a Transgender History Month – which already exists in some cities, like San Francisco, but this push is moving statewide.
Meningococcal disease spreads when people cough, kiss or share personal items like toothbrushes.
Breanna Stewart broke Diana Taurasi’s single-season scoring record on Tuesday night by 25 points.
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Automakers around the world have been making an appearance this week at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the largest auto show in Europe. One of the biggest themes at the event this year was the heightened competition between European and Chinese automakers, as the Europeans fight to introduce lower-cost EVs and catch up to China's lead in developing cheaper, consumer-friendly models. This fight is playing out on the world stage amongst the backdrop of the ongoing EV price war, sparked in part by Tesla's global push to slash EV prices.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
The Attorneys General in all 50 U.S. states, plus 4 territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.
Pirola, the new Omicron subvariant, is causing a spike in infections around the country, including at the White House.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
Meta today announced that it will be pulling the plug on Facebook News in the U.K., Germany and France starting in early December. Facebook News, for the uninitiated, is a curated news section for publishers introduced by Meta back in 2019, existing in its own dedicated tab within the main Facebook interface. It was first introduced in its domestic U.S. market, before going international starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France.
Lauren W. constantly upgrades her New York City apartment with colorful touches that amplify its overall groovy aesthetic. The post This ’70s-inspired NYC studio is full of playful touches — and a surprising bed hack! appeared first on In The Know.
With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.
The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after a stroke last month.
What Miami is able to do while key players are away during international play is important.