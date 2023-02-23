California AG investigating Riverside County sheriff's policing practices

The California Office of Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether the Riverside County Sheriff's Department policing practices have violated civil rights, citing allegations related to deaths in the county's jails, excessive force and other misconduct.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday that his investigators will be seeking information about whether Sheriff Chad Bianco's department has taken part in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct in violation of state or federal law.

"All Californians deserve fairness and respect from the institutions that serve them," Bonta said in a statement. "When some communities don’t see or feel they are being treated equitably by law enforcement, it contributes to distrust and hurts public safety. Unfortunately, it is clear that — amid concerning levels of in-custody deaths and allegations of misconduct — too many families and communities in Riverside County are hurting and looking for answers.

"As part of my office’s ongoing efforts to support constitutional policing, the California Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Whether you have a loved one in jail or are worried about crime in your neighborhood, we all benefit when there is action to ensure the integrity of policing in our state."

Bonta clarified that a pattern or practice investigation is different from a criminal investigation of a particular incident or person, but is meant to identify wrongdoing and compel the correction of systemic constitutional violations. He added his department has not made any determination and said the investigation will be impartial.

A photograph of Richard Matus Jr. who died in a Riverside County jail, is worn by his 13-year-old daughter outside the Banning Justice Center in Banning, Calif., on August 19, 2022.

Sources with knowledge of the department's history said it's the first OAG pattern or practice investigation of the Riverside County sheriff in the department's history.

The announcement comes as 20 inmates have died in the county's jails since January 2022, often with the department releasing scant information about the individuals and virtually no public discussion of how to stop further loss of life. The 18 deaths in 2022 are the most the county has recorded in more than a decade, according to public records that are readily available going back to 2005.

That's the same number that triggered an investigation by the California State Auditor of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department in 2021, which found that a county oversight board was lacking and, in part, recommended the OAG's office expand its role there.

The county's death toll is outpacing other California counties. Neighboring Orange and San Bernardino counties have not reported more than 13 and 15 deaths in a year, respectively.

And the rate of death has increased in recent years.

Riverside County's approximately 3,500 inmates are dwarfed by San Bernardino's 5,000 and just shy of Orange County's 3,700. In Orange County, 3 in every 1,000 inmates died in jail in 2020, and in San Bernardino County, about 2 in every 1,000 inmates died. That year, Riverside County had a rate of 3 in every 1,000 die.

In 2022, 5 in every 1,000 inmates died in Riverside County jails. And public calls for more information about the increased rate of death have been met with virtual silence from the sheriff's department and county officials.

The Desert Sun found last year that Bianco's department broke the law when it failed to report the deaths to the state Department of Justice within 10 days, and when it did it reported inaccurate information, most often that the inmate had been sentenced at the time of their death when, in fact, they had not. Most people being held in the county's five jails are awaiting trial.

Lisa Matus marches to demand answers about the 13 jail deaths that have plagued the county this year, in downtown Riverside, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Several among the relatives of the 20 who have died have shared troublingly similar experiences of being told of the death days or weeks after it occurred.

Lisa Matus heard about her son's death from her other son, who was also in custody. It took weeks for her to retrieve his belongings from the jail and more than a month to see his body. Kathy Nigro's son Michael Vasquez, 20, died mere days after being arrested. She told The Desert Sun that she doesn't trust the sheriff's department to do an impartial investigation of his death.

Those who have asked for details about the deaths and what were done to prevent them have often been told that the department's lengthy investigations, sometimes extending to more than a year, prevented the rapid release of autopsy reports or other vital information. Bianco administers both the sheriff's department's Corrections Operations and its Coroner's Bureau, which conducts the in-custody death investigations.

The OAG is responsible for police oversight in California. Bonta noted he assumed an investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and accountability actions in connection with the Torrance and Bakersfield police departments. He similarly announced a pattern and practice investigation of the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office last January, citing concerns about that office's management of the county's jails. He noted that the supervisors in that county had opened several investigations about the conduct of the sheriff and conditions in the county's jails.

Former Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith was convicted in a civil corruption trial in November for providing concealed carry weapons permits in exchange for political donations or other favors. That investigation is ongoing.

The families and advocates, meanwhile, have demanded outside investigations of the deaths and more transparency from the sheriff's department, and been met with silence.

Most recently, several families, and advocacy groups, including the ACLU of Southern California and Starting Over Inc. sent a letter to the California Board of State and Community Corrections, the agency that inspects local jails for the state, detailing their requests for more oversight of the sheriff's department and the deaths in the jails. They have not received a formal response to those requests.

In September, the group also sent a letter to the OAG and the county's board of supervisors asking for outside investigations of the deaths and to create a separate coroner's office to investigate them in the future.

The sheriff's department and the county's board of supervisors has not responded to the letters or discussed such oversight actions publicly. Today was the OAG's first acknowledgement that an investigation is underway.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California AG Bonta probing Riverside County Sheriff's Department