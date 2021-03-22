California agencies will reap windfall from Biden infrastructure plan — if it gets traction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ralph Vartabedian
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Gibbins&#x002009;&#x002009;San Diego Union-Tribune AN AMTRAK Surfliner train travels along the eroding sandstone cliffs in Del Mar. Protecting the busy bluff-top route will cost millions.
An Amtrak Surfliner train travels along the eroding sandstone cliffs in Del Mar. The Biden administration is said to be considering an jobs plan that would target transportation and other infrastructure vulnerable to sea level rise and other impacts of climate change. (John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)

A Biden initiative expected to pour up to $3 trillion into repairing America's decrepit infrastructure and funding other programs has sparked a scramble across the nation for the federal funds — with California expecting to reap the biggest piece.

The potential federal bounty opens the door to a list of ambitious projects: electrifying the Burbank-to-Anaheim passenger rail system, straightening the Los Angeles-to-San Diego rail line to cut travel time, and building a 1.3-mile tunnel to extend a passenger line to downtown San Francisco.

The exact size of the infrastructure plan is still in flux, but sources knowledgeable about the discussion put it at up to $2 trillion, with another $1 trillion aimed at jobs, education and other goals, a set of proposals that Biden would receive from advisors this week. Whether such a massive package can get through Congress is uncertain at best.

Biden's plan is meant to provide enough money to not just repair crumbling infrastructure, but transform transportation in America, said Rep. John Garamendi, a northern California Democrat who is a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Garamendi spent more than an hour with Biden in recent weeks and came away convinced that the program will be broad enough to improve most areas of the nation's infrastructure: highways, passenger rail, electric grids, dams, sewers and water systems, ocean terminals and airports. "He said all of the above," Garamendi said.

Amid the bounty of funding, the biggest transportation project in the nation, the $100-billion, high-speed rail project, will have to compete for funding with lesser-known proposals in California. Its construction problems, cost growth and delays have muddied its future.

"The demands for political support from other programs are significant," Garamendi said. "The funding for high-speed rail must contend with the other programs. [It] will get funding, but it will not get funding that beggars the other projects."

The last time the government launched such a large-scale effort was in the 1950s, with President Eisenhower's initiative to build the interstate highway system.

By the time it was finished less than a decade later, 42,795 miles of paved super highway had been laid. It remains "the largest human-built thing in the world," said Federal Highway Administration spokesman Doug Hecox.

Since then, infrastructure spending has been consistently pushed aside. Rusty bridges, faulty electrical grids, contaminated water supplies and potholed highways are fixtures across the landscape. Past presidents have failed to fix the problems, in part because those projects are costly, largely invisible and don't attract strident political support.

The United States each year pays in lives and dollars.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey slammed Houston, killing 100 and causing $125 billion in damage after the storm overwhelmed flood-control systems. A suspect wire broke and triggered the 2018 Camp fire in Northern California, killing more than 80 people and causing $16.5 billion of damage. In 2007, an eight-lane bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis collapsed, sending 13 people to their death.

A priority of the Biden plan is delivering benefits across social and racial lines, as well as broadly addressing climate change. Inadequate public works in poor communities have caused contaminated water, such as in Flint, Mich., and the Central Valley, and fixes there will likely be part of the Biden plan.

Plans for an all-electrical car fleet will require massive investments in power generation and transmission, which is also part of the Biden plan. Climate change is causing sea levels to rise, while triggering more powerful storms, threatening coastal highways, rail lines and flood-control defenses.

Garamendi said the size of the infrastructure plan will be determined from a "bottoms-up" approach based on what is needed around the nation. At least part of it will be paid with new fees or taxes, such as a new tax on vehicles based on how many miles are driven, or a tax on the assets of the wealthy.

The speculation that the project will come in at $2 trillion apparently started with the American Society of Civil Engineers, which recently released a report card on American infrastructure that found public works improvements and repairs to raise standards to an acceptable level would cost $2.6 trillion over the next decade. About half of the faulty infrastructure is in transportation, which the association gave a grade of D.

"We are facing challenging environmental problems, social equity issues and increased severity of national disasters," said Tom Smith, the association's executive director. "The time is right for an infrastructure program that could unite and inspire the country."

C. David Turner, a retired Army Corps of Engineers brigadier general and senior associate at the environmental consulting firm Dawson & Associates, said: "Potentially, every sector gets something out of this."

"I see something in the range of $1.7 trillion to $2.3 trillion in the program," he said, adding that that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — which handles water, flood-control and navigation — has a $40-billion backlog of projects alone.

The scramble is on among California agencies to get a piece. A confidential report known as a "white paper" circulating among transit agencies, which The Times obtained, provides an extensive list of local transportation projects across the state that could compete with the bullet train for funding.

The California bullet train has pushed for a big piece of the money. Brian Kelly, chief executive of the California High Speed Rail Authority, wasted little time in making his pitch last November, shortly after the election.

Supporters suggested the Biden administration provide $40 billion for the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco bullet train, enough theoretically to bore tunnels through three mountain chains that separate the state, but the proposal went nowhere, according to individuals with knowledge of the talks. Kelly said through a spokeswoman that he did not make such a proposal.

Indeed, the bullet train faces a tough fight even securing a legislative appropriation of $4.1 billion in its own bond funds it is seeking this year for its Central Valley construction plan. The California Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution last year that would block some of the planned spending in the Central Valley as a prelude to shifting money to Bay Area and Southern California segments of the project.

Support in the House transportation committee is uncertain. Committee Democrats Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) and Marc DeSaulnier (D-Concord) both cast votes as California senators against appropriating money to the bullet train in 2012, against the wishes of former Gov. Jerry Brown. Republican Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) is a longtime critic. Newly elected Republican Michelle Steel from Orange County recently introduced legislation that would block any new federal funding for the project.

The shaky outlook has cleared the way for other agencies with proposals that they say can deliver benefits sooner and to more people.

Metrolink Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins has a $10-billion program to upgrade its passenger rail service through 75 different projects across six counties — all before the 2028 Olympics. So far, the agency has secured $2 billion in funding, leaving a big gap that the Biden program could help fill. Wiggins notes the federal government has always funded transportation and other infrastructure programs in Olympic host cities. Her target for funding from the Biden plan is $3 billion to $4 billion.

Among the most important ideas is to build an electrified high-speed line between Burbank and Anaheim, using battery or fuel cell powered locomotives. The plan would relieve traffic on the busy I-5, reduce pollution and drive up ridership through better service. The line would eventually be part of the bullet train system, but Wiggins said Southern California can't wait a generation for it to get built by the state.

Hasan Ikhrata, executive director of the San Diego Assn. of Governments, wants Biden's help to electrify the Los Angeles-to-San Diego passenger rail system. He also wants to smooth out curves, so it could operate at 110 miles per hour and cut travel time between the state's two largest cities to two hours from the current three and a half. It would also include a one-mile tunnel to relocate track on an ocean bluff that is in danger of collapsing.

"The corridor is already the second-busiest in the nation after the Northeast," Ikhrata said. "Why not invest in that for a high-speed system?"

The plan would cost $2 billion to $3 billion, he said, and "we could deliver before the end of the Biden administration."

Transportation officials in San Bernardino County have plans to relieve clogged highways.

The county is planning to extend the MetroLink line by nine miles to Redlands and acquire new low-emission locomotives, said Carrie Schindler, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority's rail and transit director. One of those would be a new hydrogen fuel cell powered unit from Switzerland. The program cost is estimated at $360 million.

A county partnership with Brightline, which is still planning to build a $5-billion, Las Vegas-to-Apple Valley high-speed train, would extend that system to Rancho Cucamonga, creating a Los Angeles Basin link to the gambling mecca. The extension project is in its infancy, and the cost of the link is largely unknown.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Ruby Rose on Batwoman's Kate Kane Recast: 'I Am Stoked' for Wallis Day

    Ruby Rose has “nothing but good vibes” about Batwoman‘s recasting of Kate Kane with Krypton alum Wallis Day. Given how Rose and the CW series abruptly parted ways after the close of Season 1, Season 2 picked up with the rise of Ryan Wilder (played by God Friended Me‘s Javicia Leslie) as a brand-new Batwoman, […]

  • An 81-year-old man riding an adult tricycle was hit by a car. He later died, deputies say

    Charles Grimley was riding an adult tricycle when he “entered the path” of a driver on a Tamarac street, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Donald Trump criticized after boasting he ‘didn’t do’ what Dr Anthony Fauci advised

    ‘I always say he’s a better pitcher of a baseball than he is at what he does because he was wrong so much’

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Iceland's volcano stages spectacular lava show

    The volcano erupted on Friday after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.The eruption is near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the capital. The eruption posed no immediate danger to residents or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small.A fissure 500 to 750 meters (547 to 820 yards) long opened at the eruption site, spewing lava fountains up to 100 meters (110 yards) high, Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office said.

  • Malta's former chief of staff Schembri charged with money laundering

    Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of ex-Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, was arraigned in court late on Saturday charged with money laundering, fraud and corruption, police said. Schembri resigned in November 2019, shortly after Yorgen Fenech, a close friend of his, was charged with masterminding the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Fenech pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Australia floods: Young couple's house swept away near Sydney

    Their property was caught in flash floods on what would have been their wedding day.

  • McDavid records goal, assist as Oilers rally past Jets 4-2

    Leon Draisaitl's third-period goal proved to be the winner as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from two goals down and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday night. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored. Mike Smith made 29 saves.

  • Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

    Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night. Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games. “Just a really gritty effort by the group,” Spezza said.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Hurricanes end three-game slide with 3-0 victory over Blue Jackets

    Canes look to end a three-game winless streak as their four-game set with the Blue Jackets shifts to Columbus.

  • Zoom paid $0 in federal taxes on $664 million in pandemic profits, mostly by paying executives stock options

    Zoom shaved $300 million off its tax bill last year by paying executives in stock options, for an effective tax rate of 0.8%.

  • Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

    Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who've flocked to the area since last month.

  • Intel agency says U.S. should consider joining South America in fight against China's illegal fishing

    The U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China's illegal fishing and trade practices, a U.S. intelligence agency has recommended in a document obtained by Axios.Why it matters: China's illegal fishing industry is the largest in the world. Beijing has made distant-water fishing a geopolitical priority, viewing private Chinese fishing fleets as a way to extend state power far beyond its coasts. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA senior U.S. administration official confirmed to Axios that several agencies across the government are "taking a look at this in light of the president's priorities," which include "deepening cooperation with allies and partners on the challenges we face to our economy and national security." What's happening: Huge fleets of hundreds of Chinese vessels have had boats fish illegally in the territorial waters of South American countries, including off the Galapagos Islands.The activity has depleted stocks and disrupted food chains, in a practice referred to as illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing.South American nations say these fleets are a challenge to their economic and environmental security, but their navies often lack the resources to effectively monitor and patrol their own waters.Last year, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru stated they would join forces to defend their territorial waters from incursions by Chinese vessels. Details: "South American countries probably would welcome a coalition effort to increase trade pressure on China and enforcement of fishing standards," officials from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis wrote in a Feb. 5 document labeled sensitive but unclassified. "Unilateral pressure by the United States would likely result in China enforcing similar sanctions, just as Beijing did by enacting a new law to counter U.S. restrictions on technology firms," said those from the office, an intelligence agency within the Department of Homeland Security.Several offices and agencies are working together on this effort, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Office of Naval Intelligence, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the State Department, according to the document and government sources.The document assessed with "high confidence" that Chinese fishing in South American waters would also "cause continued economic harm to U.S. domestic fisheries as a result of anticompetitive tactics."It assessed with "medium confidence" that China is likely to "continue exploitative fishing practices in South American waters despite recent actions by governments and an intergovernmental organization to limit these activities."It also assessed with "medium confidence" that South American countries would welcome a coalition to increase the enforcement of fishing standards.What they're saying: "There’s a lack of understanding of this problem, that it’s a global problem, that fisheries are quite stressed," the senior administration official told Axios.The Trump administration "started some work on the counter-IUU issue globally on China’s role since they’ve emerged as the biggest perpetrator on this," said the official, who added the Biden administration continues to see this as a priority.Background: Former Chinese President Hu Jintao called for building China into a great maritime power, and in 2013 China's State Council elevated the fishing industry to the level of a strategic industry. The Chinese government provides subsidies to the fishing industry, which enables boats to cover the fuel costs of sailing to distant coasts, including near West Africa and South America. "China’s leaders see distant water fleets as a way to project presence around the world, so that when it comes time to set up regulatory frameworks, that they will have a big say in how those frameworks are set up," said Tabitha Mallory, CEO of the consulting firm China Ocean Institute and affiliate professor at the University of Washington.The aim is to be "present all over the world’s oceans so that they can direct the outcomes of international agreements that cover maritime resources," said Mallory, "including not just fishing but seabed mining, the Arctic" and other key issues and regions.The U.S. government has paid closer attention to China's increasingly global deep-water fishing fleets in recent years.The Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement (SAFE) Act, passed in December 2019, established a "whole-of-government approach" to combating IUU fishing.In May 2020, President Trump issued an executive order to combat illegal deep-sea fishing and help promote U.S. competitiveness in the industry.In September 2020, the State Department added fish caught by China's distant water fishing fleets to its list of goods produced with forced labor — a potential concern also raised in the DHS document.The bottom line: “Other countries need to weigh in on these issues too," Mallory said. "Anything that the U.S does alone will be seen by the Chinese as simply part of the backdrop of rising power competition."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered where he was found dead.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • Proud Boys Are Rallying Again, but With a Sneaky Twist

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersOn Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys’ chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past.But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges.“I think we saw a little bit of a lull right after Jan. 6 from the Proud Boys and many other anti-democratic groups across the country,” said Stephen Piggott, a program analyst at Western States Center, a nonprofit that monitors the far right. “But certainly there’s been an increase recently and in gatherings in the Pacific Northwest.”Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack DownThe rally in Sandy, Oregon, on Saturday was among the group’s first post-Jan. 6 events in the state, where Proud Boys are infamously active, Willamette Week reported. During that rally, members of the Proud Boys joined an anti-LGBT event hosted by Rivers of Living Water United Pentecostal Church, which did not immediately return a request for comment. Its pastor, Russell Collier, told Willamette Week that it had not invited the Proud Boys but that he appreciated the group’s presence because someone had previously hung pro-LGBT banners on his church.When counter-protesters hosted a “have a gay day” event across the street, Proud Boys reportedly shouted insults at them, accusing them of being communists. (Oregon Proud Boys have previously endorsed violence against communists, wearing T-shirts endorsing the murder of communists under the administration of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.)Do you know something we should about the far right, Proud Boys, or Jan. 6? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.Piggott said many of the Proud Boys’ recent appearances have been at events organized by other groups on the far right. That was the case in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.Online, the Raleigh rally was advertised as part of a worldwide March 20 uprising against COVID-19 “lockdowns.” In reality, North Carolina is far from locked down, with indoor dining and sporting events allowed. About 100 people showed up for the event.Among them was a motley assortment of Proud Boys and MAGA types, with at least one person flying a flag for a Three Percenter militia and another flying a large flag for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses former President Donald Trump’s foes of being involved in Satanic cannibalism and pedophilia.The rally came during a bad week for North Carolina Proud Boys, and a bad year for the organization at large. Charles Donohoe, the leader of a North Carolina Proud Boys chapter, was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly planning to overpower police and enter the Capitol. Proud Boys leaders in three other states are listed as co-defendants in his case, with other Proud Boys across the country facing their own criminal charges stemming from the Capitol riot. And just last month, multiple Proud Boys chapters announced their separation from the national organization, after it was revealed that Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio has worked as a federal informant.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesIt’s enough for some Proud Boys to eye a rebrand when they attempt public events. The Patriot Party, a loosely affiliated pro-Trump movement, has hosted events attended by uniformed Proud Boys, CNN previously reported. One Patriot Party organizer, who is currently advertising upcoming events in Pennsylvania, has previously described himself on video as a Proud Boy. Nevertheless, he told CNN at a Patriot Party event that he had never heard of the group.Even online, the Proud Boys appear to have taken measures to blend in with a broader pro-Trump crowd after the Capitol riot. One longtime Proud Boys channel on the messaging platform Telegram now describes itself as a safe haven for users of the conservative social media site Parler, which briefly went offline after the Capitol riot.“This is a PUBLIC chat for Parler refugees and not affiliated with any group,” a pinned post in the channel reads. The channel currently has more than 12,700 members, many of them not Proud Boys.Despite the channel’s insistence that it isn’t affiliated with any group, Tarrio appears to moderate the group and promotes his own content to the channel’s thousands of subscribers.Piggott said Oregon was bracing for a far-right car rally this weekend. Like the Raleigh and Sandy events last weekend, the Proud Boys are not organizing the event, but are expected to attend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.